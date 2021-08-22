Cancel
Pendleton, OR

Live events on the horizon in Pendleton

Pendleton Dispatch
 5 days ago

(PENDLETON, OR) Pendleton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pendleton:

Open House/Visita a los Salones de Clase

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 300 E Catherine Ave, Hermiston, OR

Open House - class lists will be posted on the office door upon your arrival The intent of Open House is to see your child’s classroom, and for you and your child to meet their teacher. We hope to...

American Heart Association CPR & First Aid

Hermiston, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 610 Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston, OR 97838

This course is designed for community members. CPR instruction, AED instruction, and basic first aid instruction

Yellowhawk Golf Scramble

Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 46510 Wildhorse Blvd, Pendleton, OR

Join us for Yellowhawk's inaugural golf scramble! Proceeds will help us build our scholarship fund. Wildhorse Resort Golf Course Friday, August 27, 2021 10am 4 person teams - $100/player

Tim and Tammy Aho Speak

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 775 W Highland Ave, Hermiston, OR

Tim and Tammy Aho Speak at Hermiston First Christian Church, 775 W Highland Ave, Hermiston, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 09:00 am

*FREE* Wellness Through a Holistic Lens (virtual/in-person)

Hermiston, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 610 Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston, OR 97838

Join us for this free class presented by Good Shepherd’s Health & Wellness Coordinator to learn how you can improve your quality of life

ABOUT

With Pendleton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

