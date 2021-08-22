Events on the Hannibal calendar

(HANNIBAL, MO) Hannibal has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hannibal area:

Prof. Beau - No Gi Seminar Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 210 Huck Finn Shopping Center, Hannibal, MO

🔺 Hey team! We are very happy to announce that Professor Beau will be teaching a No-Gi Seminar this month! August, 22nd at 2PM Ages 13y/o & up Price: $20.00 Link for sign up...

MARGARET: The Incredible Molly Brown Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 319 N Main St, Hannibal, MO 63401

Meet Hannibal's own Margaret Tobin Brown, the extraordinary woman behind the Titanic's most famous survivor!

Tim Hart on the Finn’s Patio Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Music Under the Stars Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 120 N Main St, Hannibal, MO

Enjoy Music Under the Stars with a performance on Historic Hill Street between Sam’s Boyhood Home and the Becky Thatcher House. This event showcases local area musicians as well as regional...

Mark Twain Himself Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 319 North Main Street, Hannibal, MO 63401

Like a homecoming, Mark Twain Himself returns author and humorist Samuel L. Clemens to his Missouri birthplace!