Mineral Wells, TX

Mineral Wells calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Mineral Wells Journal
Mineral Wells Journal
 5 days ago

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) Mineral Wells is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mineral Wells:

Crazy Crawl 2021

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 209 Northwest 6th St, Mineral Wells, TX 76067

After the Crazy Water Festival is over Crawl downtown Mineral Wells for some special Crazy cocktails and eats!

Left Behind Movie Night

Graford, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 251 FM2353, Graford, TX

Click here to edit the description and details of your event

Mike Graham live at PK Ice House!

Graford, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

⭐️ Sat 8/28: Mike Graham live at PK Ice House! You may also like the following events from Rising Star Entertainment Network

End of Summer Community Festival

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 102 NW 6th Ave, Mineral Wells, TX

Howdy everyone! We are having our last fundraiser before opening in September so we need to make it a good one! Bring your family, bring your friends, bring your appetite - our Community Festival...

Crazy About Film Festival - Filmmaking Masterclass

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 201 Northeast 2nd Street, Mineral Wells, TX 76067

A workshop designed to help businesses promote their products and services through film.

With Mineral Wells Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Local
Texas Government
City
City
