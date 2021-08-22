Cancel
Bainbridge, GA

Events on the Bainbridge calendar

Bainbridge Digest
Bainbridge Digest
 5 days ago

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Live events are lining up on the Bainbridge calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bainbridge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdZpw_0bZVmDvX00

Bainbridge, GA ServSafe® Manager Exam

Bainbridge, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Bainbridge, GA ServSafe® Certification, Bainbridge, GA 39818

This is an In-Person ServSafe® Manager Exam Session that is held at the regularly scheduled ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dchGl_0bZVmDvX00

Earthkry concert date

Quincy, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 8583 Salem Rd, Quincy, FL

Earthkry performing with Rik Jam. Bring you lawn chair. Free beer until it runs out!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36MR9k_0bZVmDvX00

Rock on the Docks - River Town Days Festival

Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The River Town Days Committee is pleased to announce that our 2021 festival with feature several musical performances in addition to this year’s headliner, Uncle Kracker! ADMISSION IS FREE! Join...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKQBJ_0bZVmDvX00

Simulcast Racing — Creek Entertainment

Gretna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 501 Racetrack Drive, Gretna, FL

Minors are welcome to watch the live greyhounds racing if accompanied by one or both parents or legal guardian. Legal gambling age is 18. Minors are not permitted in the wagering areas.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMNkm_0bZVmDvX00

Cooking Party

Cairo, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 320 N Broad St, Cairo, GA

The Cooking Party is back! Join Bekah Tobar in the Grady Room the last Saturdays in August, September, and October to learn new cooking techniques, sample new foods, and meet new friends. $7.00...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Bainbridge Digest

Bainbridge Digest

Bainbridge, GA
186
Followers
374
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bainbridge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambling Age#Live Events#Cooking#Broad St#Racetrack#Ga Servsafe#Ga The Cooking Party
