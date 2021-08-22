Cancel
Susanville, CA

Events on the Susanville calendar

Susanville Daily
Susanville Daily
 5 days ago

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Susanville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Susanville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rh78y_0bZVmBA500

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Training

Susanville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 140 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130

CASA of Lassen Family Services presents an informative training about Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vlbGt_0bZVmBA500

Bible Study

Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 282 Jackson St, Quincy, CA

Event Name: Bible Study Event Type(s): Member Event Description: Meet in the Fellowship Hall (downstairs) with Charlotte Walters. Please follow all COVID protocols. Event Date: 8/26/2021 Event...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBDkl_0bZVmBA500

Bayou by the Lake - Crawfish Boil

Chester, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Support the work of The Almanor Foundation and our "Can-Do" Community Spirit! Join us for the first event of our fundraising season. Bayou By the Lake August 28, 2021 4-8 PM Chester Park Crawdad...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2unM4F_0bZVmBA500

Plumas-Sierra The Last Best Little County Fair

Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 204 Fairground Rd, Quincy, CA

Event Name: Plumas-Sierra The Last Best Little County Fair Event Type(s): Lake Almanor Area Events Calendar Community Activities Calendar All Events & Activities Description: Click on the link to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q89VO_0bZVmBA500

Lassen County Farmers' Market

Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: Pancera Plaza, Susanville, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 12 - October 2, 2021Saturdays, 9am - 1pm Location: South Gay Street

Susanville Daily

Susanville, CA
With Susanville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

