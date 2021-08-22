Live events coming up in Lawrenceburg

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Lawrenceburg is ready for live events.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lawrenceburg:

Cooking Lessons with Chef JoAnna - Sunday Brunch Lessons! Pulaski, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1747 Elkton Pike, Pulaski, TN 38478

Fun & relaxing Sunday morning brunch cooking class! Lesson plan varies from week to week! Visit http://bit.ly/classescji for more info.

Technology Workshop Pulaski, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 433 W Madison St, Pulaski, TN

Johnston Center room 203 is booked for a technology workshop.

Here's the Beef Festival Vendor Registration Pulaski, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 2014 Elkton Pike, Pulaski, TN 38478

Join us Tennessee's State Beef Festival! Unique eats, treats, and goods welcome!

Pet Food Pantry Pulaski, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 947 E College St, Pulaski, TN

God’s Storehouse will host the Pulaski Pet Food Pantry giveaway on the last Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Low-income seniors will have first priority; you must provide name, address...

Southside Elementary Cub Scouts Sign Up Night Pulaski, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 707 S Cedar Ln, Pulaski, TN

Don't miss the SCHOOL NIGHTS...This is the perfect time to enroll your child in SCOUTING! Adventure is calling, Join now!