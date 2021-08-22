Cancel
Lawrenceburg, TN

Live events coming up in Lawrenceburg

Posted by 
Lawrenceburg News Beat
 5 days ago

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Lawrenceburg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lawrenceburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O7Xip_0bZVmAHM00

Cooking Lessons with Chef JoAnna - Sunday Brunch Lessons!

Pulaski, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1747 Elkton Pike, Pulaski, TN 38478

Fun & relaxing Sunday morning brunch cooking class! Lesson plan varies from week to week! Visit http://bit.ly/classescji for more info.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUWYw_0bZVmAHM00

Technology Workshop

Pulaski, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 433 W Madison St, Pulaski, TN

Johnston Center room 203 is booked for a technology workshop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytJek_0bZVmAHM00

Here's the Beef Festival Vendor Registration

Pulaski, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 2014 Elkton Pike, Pulaski, TN 38478

Join us Tennessee's State Beef Festival! Unique eats, treats, and goods welcome!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmfXQ_0bZVmAHM00

Pet Food Pantry

Pulaski, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 947 E College St, Pulaski, TN

God’s Storehouse will host the Pulaski Pet Food Pantry giveaway on the last Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Low-income seniors will have first priority; you must provide name, address...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2aVH_0bZVmAHM00

Southside Elementary Cub Scouts Sign Up Night

Pulaski, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 707 S Cedar Ln, Pulaski, TN

Don't miss the SCHOOL NIGHTS...This is the perfect time to enroll your child in SCOUTING! Adventure is calling, Join now! You may also like the following events from Middle Tennessee Council - Boy...

Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg, TN
With Lawrenceburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events
