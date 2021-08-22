River Falls events coming soon
(RIVER FALLS, WI) River Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the River Falls area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: W10829 875th Ave, River Falls, WI
Join us on Saturday, August 14th, 2021 at 8:00am for an exciting new event that features the amazing scenery and landscape of Belle Vinez Winery! Whether you are looking to run, walk or just enjoy...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 110 S Main St, River Falls, WI
💫🌟🏰 THE HAPPIEST QUIZ ON EARTH is back! 🎥 Topics to cover Disney animated classics, Pixar, live-action remakes, the Parks and more! ------------------------ 🐭 Assemble your Disney Squad and...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 109 W Cedar St, River Falls, WI
Born To Fry Food Truck at The Garage Bikes + Brews, 109 West Cedar Street, River Falls, WI 54022, River Falls, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 109 W Cedar St, River Falls, WI
Live Music Bryan Anderson Hosted By The Garage Bikes + Brews. Event starts at Thu Aug 26 2021 at 05:00 pm and happening at River Falls., Outdoor tunes
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 111 S Main St, River Falls, WI
Sunday Funday on the patio! Raw and almost unplugged, 4-7p
