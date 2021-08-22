River Falls events coming soon

(RIVER FALLS, WI) River Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the River Falls area:

5K Wine Run River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: W10829 875th Ave, River Falls, WI

Join us on Saturday, August 14th, 2021 at 8:00am for an exciting new event that features the amazing scenery and landscape of Belle Vinez Winery! Whether you are looking to run, walk or just enjoy...

Trivia at the Nutty Squirrrel River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 110 S Main St, River Falls, WI

💫🌟🏰 THE HAPPIEST QUIZ ON EARTH is back! 🎥 Topics to cover Disney animated classics, Pixar, live-action remakes, the Parks and more! ------------------------ 🐭 Assemble your Disney Squad and...

Born To Fry Food Truck River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 109 W Cedar St, River Falls, WI

Born To Fry Food Truck at The Garage Bikes + Brews, 109 West Cedar Street, River Falls, WI 54022, River Falls, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Live Music-Bryan Anderson — The Garage River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 109 W Cedar St, River Falls, WI

Live Music Bryan Anderson Hosted By The Garage Bikes + Brews. Event starts at Thu Aug 26 2021 at 05:00 pm and happening at River Falls., Outdoor tunes

Blue Moon Drive River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 111 S Main St, River Falls, WI

Sunday Funday on the patio! Raw and almost unplugged, 4-7p