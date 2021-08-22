East Liverpool calendar: Coming events

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) Live events are coming to East Liverpool.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the East Liverpool area:

DiscoverE: Going Batty Hookstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3000 PA-18, Hookstown, PA

Come learn about bats as we watch these nocturnal creatures emerge from their daytime hideaways. This is a free program for children ages 5-8 accompanied by an adult. Registration is required and...

Scrimmage Game against Oak Glen Chester, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Scrimmage Game against Oak Glen Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 6:00pm start time. All players will need to be there at 5:30pm. Wear your PRACTICE GEAR: Practice pants, practice jersey, shoulder pads...

Flesh and Blood Road to Nationals Qualifier Event East Liverpool, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 Maine Blvd, East Liverpool, OH

Critical Games and Hobbies is proud to host a Road to Nationals Qualifier event on Saturday, August 28th located at the East Liverpool Community Center Main Hall! Doors open at 9am, with player...

2021Breast Cancer Awareness BASH Georgetown, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1265 Pennsylvania 168, Georgetown, PA 15043

Fundraising live event that features Hair Peace Charities. Prizes award every 15 minutes based on entrance tickets. only 333 will be sold

Farm Stock Tractor Pulls - Hookstown Fair Hookstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1198 PA-168, Hookstown, PA

If you are interested in listing a Truck and Tractor Pull, please contact your ad rep in our advertising department at 800-837-3419.