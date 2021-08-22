Cancel
Morgan City, LA

Live events on the horizon in Morgan City

Morgan City Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MORGAN CITY, LA) Live events are coming to Morgan City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Morgan City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2xQe_0bZVm7iQ00

The Twitching Hour

Thibodaux, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 314 St Mary St, Thibodaux, LA

The Twitching Hour Get in the game with LPPL staff members Lucas & Jessica every Thursday @ 3 PM on Twitch. Join us @ twitch.tv/lafourcheparishlibrary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7Ams_0bZVm7iQ00

Live at La Casa Del Sol Thibodaux

Thibodaux, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Live at La Casa Del Sol Thibodaux at 141 Westover Dr, Thibodaux, LA 70301-8099, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g0JtO_0bZVm7iQ00

Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition/ Fishing Tournament

Berwick, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition/ Fishing Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition/ Fishing Tournament, join Facebook today.

View & Do Story Time

Thibodaux, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 314 St Mary St, Thibodaux, LA

View & Do Story Time Join LPPL's sensational storytellers on Facebook, YouTube, & at lafourche.org for View & Do Story Time every Tuesday at 10:30 AM! View & Do Story Times premiere on Tuesdays at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fS2dP_0bZVm7iQ00

Nicholls State University

Thibodaux, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Nicholls State University is on Facebook. To connect with Nicholls State University, join Facebook today.

Morgan City Dispatch

