Live events on the horizon in Morgan City

(MORGAN CITY, LA) Live events are coming to Morgan City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Morgan City:

The Twitching Hour Thibodaux, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 314 St Mary St, Thibodaux, LA

The Twitching Hour Get in the game with LPPL staff members Lucas & Jessica every Thursday @ 3 PM on Twitch. Join us @ twitch.tv/lafourcheparishlibrary.

Live at La Casa Del Sol Thibodaux Thibodaux, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Live at La Casa Del Sol Thibodaux at 141 Westover Dr, Thibodaux, LA 70301-8099, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 07:00 pm

Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition/ Fishing Tournament Berwick, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition/ Fishing Tournament

View & Do Story Time Thibodaux, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 314 St Mary St, Thibodaux, LA

View & Do Story Time Join LPPL's sensational storytellers on Facebook, YouTube, & at lafourche.org for View & Do Story Time every Tuesday at 10:30 AM! View & Do Story Times premiere on Tuesdays at...

Nicholls State University Thibodaux, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Nicholls State University