Sikeston events coming up

(SIKESTON, MO) Live events are lining up on the Sikeston calendar.

These events are coming up in the Sikeston area:

Back 2 School Splash Bash Dexter, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Mark you Calendar for Sunday, August 22nd. The Hub Student Ministry's Annual Back to School Bash will be from 5-7:30 pm at East park in Dexter, there will be a Food Truck, Water slides, and all...

"Bark" to School Event Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 502 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau, MO

One last summer event before school fully starts! Prices: Free for adults, members and Museums for All. $5 for non-member children. Food, Games, Toys, Art, Science and Prizes

Angie's Boathouse 1 year Anniversary party Bloomfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 17253 Co Rd 252, Bloomfield, MO

come out and Celebrate Angie's Boathouse Anniversary party, all day party with USED & REFUSED that night, more Details to come

4th Sunday Singing Sturdivant, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: State Hwy V, Sturdivant, MO

We are hosting a 4th Sunday evening singing & supper Please join us in praising the Lord through song and fellowship ? Feel free to bring a special song to sing or just come and listen to the...

Movie Night in the Park Dexter, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Students entering 6th-12th grades! Join us at West Park in Dexter Friday July 30th from 7:30 - 10:00 pm for Movie in the park! We will have popcorn, Kona Ice, Games, and Showing The Greatest...