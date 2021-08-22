Cancel
Sikeston, MO

Sikeston events coming up

Posted by 
Sikeston Updates
Sikeston Updates
 5 days ago

(SIKESTON, MO) Live events are lining up on the Sikeston calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sikeston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2bli_0bZVm6ph00

Back 2 School Splash Bash

Dexter, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Mark you Calendar for Sunday, August 22nd. The Hub Student Ministry's Annual Back to School Bash will be from 5-7:30 pm at East park in Dexter, there will be a Food Truck, Water slides, and all...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fOLMx_0bZVm6ph00

"Bark" to School Event

Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 502 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau, MO

One last summer event before school fully starts! Prices: Free for adults, members and Museums for All. $5 for non-member children. Food, Games, Toys, Art, Science and Prizes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Rw4W_0bZVm6ph00

Angie's Boathouse 1 year Anniversary party

Bloomfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 17253 Co Rd 252, Bloomfield, MO

come out and Celebrate Angie's Boathouse Anniversary party, all day party with USED & REFUSED that night, more Details to come

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EP0Q_0bZVm6ph00

4th Sunday Singing

Sturdivant, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: State Hwy V, Sturdivant, MO

We are hosting a 4th Sunday evening singing & supper Please join us in praising the Lord through song and fellowship ? Feel free to bring a special song to sing or just come and listen to the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F65nq_0bZVm6ph00

Movie Night in the Park

Dexter, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Students entering 6th-12th grades! Join us at West Park in Dexter Friday July 30th from 7:30 - 10:00 pm for Movie in the park! We will have popcorn, Kona Ice, Games, and Showing The Greatest...

With Sikeston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

