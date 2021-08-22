Live events on the horizon in Defuniak Springs

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) Live events are lining up on the Defuniak Springs calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Defuniak Springs:

Sunday Worship Service — Campton Assembly Laurel Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 6924 FL-85, Laurel Hill, FL

Join us this and every Sunday at our church. Doors open at 9:45 am Service starts at 10: am Face masks are encouraged and please observe social distancing. You can also join us live on YouTube. We...

Aftermath5 Band Crestview, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 898 E James Lee Blvd, Crestview, FL

Aftermath5 Band at American Legion Post 75 Crestview, Florida, 898 E James Lee Blvd, Crestview, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:30 pm to 11:30 pm

City Council Regular Meeting Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Florida Statute 286.0105. Notices of meetings and hearings must advise that a record is required to appeal. Each board, commission, or agency of this state or of any political subdivision thereof...

Construction Quality Management for Contractors Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 908 US-90 W, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433

This is the Official USACE Mobile District Construction Quality Management for Contractors Certification Course with 8 hours of CEU's.

Farmer’s Market Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Beginning Saturday, March 20, 2021, and running through Saturday, November 20, 2021, Main Street DeFuniak Springs hosts its weekly Farmer’s Market. Held between the S. 8th and S. 7th St. blocks on...