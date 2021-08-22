Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Defuniak Springs, FL

Live events on the horizon in Defuniak Springs

Posted by 
Defuniak Springs Journal
Defuniak Springs Journal
 5 days ago

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) Live events are lining up on the Defuniak Springs calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Defuniak Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bee1Z_0bZVm5wy00

Sunday Worship Service — Campton Assembly

Laurel Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 6924 FL-85, Laurel Hill, FL

Join us this and every Sunday at our church. Doors open at 9:45 am Service starts at 10: am Face masks are encouraged and please observe social distancing. You can also join us live on YouTube. We...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RRXG_0bZVm5wy00

Aftermath5 Band

Crestview, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 898 E James Lee Blvd, Crestview, FL

Aftermath5 Band at American Legion Post 75 Crestview, Florida, 898 E James Lee Blvd, Crestview, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cmS7y_0bZVm5wy00

City Council Regular Meeting

Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Florida Statute 286.0105. Notices of meetings and hearings must advise that a record is required to appeal. Each board, commission, or agency of this state or of any political subdivision thereof...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PsR1i_0bZVm5wy00

Construction Quality Management for Contractors

Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 908 US-90 W, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433

This is the Official USACE Mobile District Construction Quality Management for Contractors Certification Course with 8 hours of CEU's.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0na6ss_0bZVm5wy00

Farmer’s Market

Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Beginning Saturday, March 20, 2021, and running through Saturday, November 20, 2021, Main Street DeFuniak Springs hosts its weekly Farmer’s Market. Held between the S. 8th and S. 7th St. blocks on...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Defuniak Springs Journal

Defuniak Springs Journal

Defuniak Springs, FL
131
Followers
377
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Defuniak Springs Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestview, FL
Crestview, FL
Government
City
Laurel Hill, FL
State
Florida State
Defuniak Springs, FL
Government
City
Defuniak Springs, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Fl Join#American Legion Post#Ceu#Farmer S Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy