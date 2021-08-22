Events on the Cleveland calendar

(CLEVELAND, GA) Cleveland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cleveland area:

"Tongues of Fire" Prayer Camp Cleveland, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Address: 1242 Old Blue Creek Road, Cleveland, GA 30528

M633 Prayer Camp is an experience designed to start your year with a spiritual journey of prayer. This year we have 7 key speakers.

Women's Weekend Retreat: Deep Replenishment Sautee Nacoochee, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 251 Elohee Dr, Sautee Nacoochee, GA

**SOLD OUT** Be part of the transformative power of being live and in-person together. Open to receive deep replenishment and soothe your soul. You can be part of the transformative power of being...

Supervision of MTSS in Schools - Secondary Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1342 GA-254, Cleveland, GA

This session will address essential procedures for maintaining a school-wide MTSS program in Grades 6 - 12. The following topics will be addressed: Early Warning Systems, Screeners/Assessments...

GaTAPP Elementary Add-On Certificate Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1342 GA-254, Cleveland, GA

GaTAPP for Elementary add-on certificate is a 1-year non-traditional path for professionally certified educators to add certification in elementary education. Successful completion of this program...

TELEIOS: COMPLETENESS IN CHRIST Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

It is the mission of the Teleios (means "complete" in the Greek) ministry to lead people into a deeper relationship with Christ by affirming God's Word over our lives so that we will be made...