Cleveland, GA

Events on the Cleveland calendar

Cleveland Bulletin
 5 days ago

(CLEVELAND, GA) Cleveland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cleveland area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Mvfx_0bZVm44F00

"Tongues of Fire" Prayer Camp

Cleveland, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Address: 1242 Old Blue Creek Road, Cleveland, GA 30528

M633 Prayer Camp is an experience designed to start your year with a spiritual journey of prayer. This year we have 7 key speakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r0Dcr_0bZVm44F00

Women's Weekend Retreat: Deep Replenishment

Sautee Nacoochee, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 251 Elohee Dr, Sautee Nacoochee, GA

**SOLD OUT** Be part of the transformative power of being live and in-person together. Open to receive deep replenishment and soothe your soul. You can be part of the transformative power of being...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0deHub_0bZVm44F00

Supervision of MTSS in Schools - Secondary

Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1342 GA-254, Cleveland, GA

This session will address essential procedures for maintaining a school-wide MTSS program in Grades 6 - 12. The following topics will be addressed: Early Warning Systems, Screeners/Assessments...

GaTAPP Elementary Add-On Certificate

Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1342 GA-254, Cleveland, GA

GaTAPP for Elementary add-on certificate is a 1-year non-traditional path for professionally certified educators to add certification in elementary education. Successful completion of this program...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QkjCB_0bZVm44F00

TELEIOS: COMPLETENESS IN CHRIST

Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

It is the mission of the Teleios (means "complete" in the Greek) ministry to lead people into a deeper relationship with Christ by affirming God's Word over our lives so that we will be made...

With Cleveland Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

