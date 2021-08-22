Live events on the horizon in Nogales
(NOGALES, AZ) Nogales is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nogales:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Address: 3142 AZ-83, Sonoita, AZ
4H riders only More information TBA - please keep watch here and on Zsuite Beginning with Western Riding, then Gymkhana, then English Riding
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 309 W McKeown Avenue, Patagonia, AZ 85624
Join us for a weekend of Art and Zen in Arizona's Sky Islands. Tickets include lodging, meals, gratuity, and group activities!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: at Foxworth Building, moved to 250, N Grand Ave, Nogales, AZ
Season: Year Round Market Hours:October, 2020 - April, 2021Fridays, 3PM - 6PM May - September, 2021Fridays, 4PM - 7PMLocation: 250 North Grand Avenue
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 5800 S Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ
Please join us for our next Women in Blue Luncheon on Monday, August 30 at 12pm. We’ll meet at Grill on the Green, located at 5800 South Camino del Sol. The menu includes a choice of pecan crusted...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Address: 391 Avenida Coatimundi, Rio Rico, AZ
Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention is an evidenced program that helps improve balance, flexibility, range of motion and well being.
Comments / 0