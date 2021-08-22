Live events on the horizon in Nogales

(NOGALES, AZ) Nogales is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nogales:

SABRA Barrel Race — SANTA CRUZ COUNTY FAIR AND RODEO ASSOCIATION Sonoita, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 3142 AZ-83, Sonoita, AZ

4H riders only More information TBA - please keep watch here and on Zsuite Beginning with Western Riding, then Gymkhana, then English Riding

WeekendZona: Art and Zen in the Sky Islands Patagonia, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 309 W McKeown Avenue, Patagonia, AZ 85624

Join us for a weekend of Art and Zen in Arizona's Sky Islands. Tickets include lodging, meals, gratuity, and group activities!

Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market Nogales, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: at Foxworth Building, moved to 250, N Grand Ave, Nogales, AZ

Season: Year Round Market Hours:October, 2020 - April, 2021Fridays, 3PM - 6PM May - September, 2021Fridays, 4PM - 7PMLocation: 250 North Grand Avenue

August Women in Blue Luncheon — Democratic Club of Quail Creek Green Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 5800 S Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ

Please join us for our next Women in Blue Luncheon on Monday, August 30 at 12pm. We’ll meet at Grill on the Green, located at 5800 South Camino del Sol. The menu includes a choice of pecan crusted...

Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention Rio Rico, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 391 Avenida Coatimundi, Rio Rico, AZ

Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention is an evidenced program that helps improve balance, flexibility, range of motion and well being.