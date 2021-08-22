Events on the Mechanicsville calendar

(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) Mechanicsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mechanicsville:

International Hot Rod Association @ Maryland International Raceway Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 27861 Budds Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, MD

Presented by Moser Engineering, Hagerty Motorsports. Join us for the Final Round of the IHRA 2021 Sportsman Spectacular Series as we take to the 1/8 mile at Maryland International Raceway. More...

Mechanicsville Moose Texas Holdem Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 27636 Mechanicsville Rd, Mechanicsville, MD

Texas Holdem Tournament $120.00 Buy in (includes Bounty) Starting Stack 20,000 chips Registration opens at 1pm. Pre-registration is encouraged but not necessary There will be…

Breakfast Bytes Hughesville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 8440 Old Leonardtown Rd, Hughesville, MD

Join SMAR for the FREE Breakfast Bytes webinar "Home Inspection Issues in the Real Estate Transactions" Sponsored by Highland Home Inspections, Inc. and presented by David Hughmanick. Register...

Hollywood VFD Annual Carnival Hollywood, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Annual Fundraiser with rides, food, games, and prizes. Great for kids of all ages.

Barn Bash & Craft Beer Tasting Hollywood, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 44300 Sotterley Ln, Hollywood, MD

Important - Please read ALL event information and policies below before making your purchase: DISCOUNTED Advance Online Ticket Sales End Midnight on Wednesday, August 25th! Barn Bash - Saturday...