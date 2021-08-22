Cancel
Mechanicsville, MD

Events on the Mechanicsville calendar

Mechanicsville Daily
Mechanicsville Daily
 5 days ago

(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) Mechanicsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mechanicsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023FCz_0bZVm2In00

International Hot Rod Association @ Maryland International Raceway

Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 27861 Budds Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, MD

Presented by Moser Engineering, Hagerty Motorsports. Join us for the Final Round of the IHRA 2021 Sportsman Spectacular Series as we take to the 1/8 mile at Maryland International Raceway. More...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z8ukW_0bZVm2In00

Mechanicsville Moose Texas Holdem

Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 27636 Mechanicsville Rd, Mechanicsville, MD

Texas Holdem Tournament $120.00 Buy in (includes Bounty) Starting Stack 20,000 chips Registration opens at 1pm. Pre-registration is encouraged but not necessary There will be…

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqsLa_0bZVm2In00

Breakfast Bytes

Hughesville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 8440 Old Leonardtown Rd, Hughesville, MD

Join SMAR for the FREE Breakfast Bytes webinar "Home Inspection Issues in the Real Estate Transactions" Sponsored by Highland Home Inspections, Inc. and presented by David Hughmanick. Register...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0RJN_0bZVm2In00

Hollywood VFD Annual Carnival

Hollywood, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Annual Fundraiser with rides, food, games, and prizes. Great for kids of all ages.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPHAv_0bZVm2In00

Barn Bash & Craft Beer Tasting

Hollywood, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 44300 Sotterley Ln, Hollywood, MD

Important - Please read ALL event information and policies below before making your purchase: DISCOUNTED Advance Online Ticket Sales End Midnight on Wednesday, August 25th! Barn Bash - Saturday...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Mechanicsville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

