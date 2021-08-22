Cancel
Bay City, TX

Bay City events calendar

Bay City News Beat
(BAY CITY, TX) Live events are coming to Bay City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bay City:



Acoustic Set with Richard Crain

El Campo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 665 Co Rd 451, El Campo, TX

Acoustic Set with Richard Crain You may also like the following events from El Campo Lost Lagoon RV Resort



Games Day

Lake Jackson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 333 TX-332, Lake Jackson, TX

Join us every Wednesday at the Civic Center to play games! Games provided or feel free to bring your favorite game and snack to share!



First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson

Lake Jackson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 401 Yaupon St, Lake Jackson, TX

Morning Worship Service - Thank you for being a part of our 11:00am Sunday morning worship service!

Brandi Behlen & Keith Hickle

El Campo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 665 Co Rd 451, El Campo, TX

Brandi Behlen & Keith Hickle Hosted By El Campo Lost Lagoon RV Resort. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 03:00 pm and happening at El Campo., Live Music with Brandi Behlen & Keith Hickle



Micro Wrestling Invades Lake Jackson, TX!

Lake Jackson, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 333 Texas 332, Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Let's get ready to rumble at the Lake Jackson Civic Center with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

