Belen calendar: Events coming up

(BELEN, NM) Live events are coming to Belen.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Belen:

NM Wedding Expo 2022 Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 11000 Broadway Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87105

This is the state’s biggest bridal show of the year. Here you can see gowns from David’s Bridal and Uptown Bride, taste delicious cakes from among the best in the business and see floral arrangements and bouquets that smell as beautiful as they look. See more than 100 wedding pros who will all be on hand to answer your questions or give you ideas. Why run all over town when you can see it all in one place in one afternoon, plus have a great time at it all! For more information, go to NMWedExpo.c

Tiger Varsity vs. Los Lunas Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1776 Emilio Lopez Rd, Los Lunas, NM

Tiger Varsity vs. Los Lunas is on Facebook. To connect with Tiger Varsity vs. Los Lunas, join Facebook today.

Candidate Filing Day Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 444 Luna Ave SE, Los Lunas, NM

Become a Candidate. Candidate Filing Day is August 24. Pick up your candidate application from the Election Office in the Valencia County Administration Building (444 Luna Ave.) and turn it in on...

Embrace Grace NEW CLASS Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 701 Main St NE A, Los Lunas, NM

At Calvary New Harvest you will discover a warm group of real people dedicated to following our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. From the moment you walk up to the building you can expect a warm...

Middle Rio Grande Chapter,NM Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10 I-25 Bypass, Belen, NM

Middle Rio Grande Chapter,NMTickets:Single: $60.00Couple: $80.00Sponsor: $280.00Jake: $15.00Sponsor Couple: $300.00Friends Table: $500.002020 Gun Table: $1000.00