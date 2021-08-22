Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elko, NV

Elko events coming soon

Posted by 
Elko Updates
Elko Updates
 5 days ago

(ELKO, NV) Elko is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elko area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTeab_0bZVlyw700

Refresher Supper & Study

Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2225 Industrial Way # A, Elko, NV

Let\'s seize this opportunity in the middle of the week to gather together and allow the Holy Spirit to "Re-fresh" our hearts, souls, minds, and strength. This divine appointment will begin at...

Learn More

Men’s Prayer

Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 2225 Industrial Way # A, Elko, NV

The men and manly friends of LCF meet to pray about the issues of life, seek our Lord for His wise counsel, and praise Him for His magnificent works. As you spend quality time with the Lord each...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27lNdC_0bZVlyw700

Audioboxx

Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 542 River St, Elko, NV

If you haven't already had the pleasure of seeing this band then prepare yourself for an experience that you'll never forget! Please come down and help us welcome Audioboxx back to Elko after a 10...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFd3D_0bZVlyw700

Elko County Fair Cowboy Color Chase

Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 13 Fairgrounds Rd, Elko, NV

This year, the Elko County Fair celebrates its 100th Anniversary! With several different events and entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtMcZ_0bZVlyw700

2021 Rural Nevada EMS Conference

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 700 Moren Way, Elko, NV 89801

The 30th Annual Rural Nevada EMS Conference has been canceled.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Elko Updates

Elko Updates

Elko, NV
118
Followers
399
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elko Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Elko County, NV
Elko County, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
City
Elko, NV
Elko, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Audioboxx#The Elko County Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy