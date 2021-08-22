Elko events coming soon

(ELKO, NV) Elko is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elko area:

Refresher Supper & Study Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2225 Industrial Way # A, Elko, NV

Let\'s seize this opportunity in the middle of the week to gather together and allow the Holy Spirit to "Re-fresh" our hearts, souls, minds, and strength. This divine appointment will begin at...

Men’s Prayer Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 2225 Industrial Way # A, Elko, NV

The men and manly friends of LCF meet to pray about the issues of life, seek our Lord for His wise counsel, and praise Him for His magnificent works. As you spend quality time with the Lord each...

Audioboxx Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 542 River St, Elko, NV

If you haven't already had the pleasure of seeing this band then prepare yourself for an experience that you'll never forget! Please come down and help us welcome Audioboxx back to Elko after a 10...

Elko County Fair Cowboy Color Chase Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 13 Fairgrounds Rd, Elko, NV

This year, the Elko County Fair celebrates its 100th Anniversary! With several different events and entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

2021 Rural Nevada EMS Conference Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 700 Moren Way, Elko, NV 89801

The 30th Annual Rural Nevada EMS Conference has been canceled.