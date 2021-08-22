Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aberdeen, WA

What’s up Aberdeen: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Aberdeen Updates
Aberdeen Updates
 5 days ago

(ABERDEEN, WA) Live events are coming to Aberdeen.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Aberdeen area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cEgMf_0bZVlx3O00

Get A Life (Al-Anon Family Group)

Hoquiam, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 210 K Street, Hoquiam, WA 98550

Get A Life (Al-Anon Family Group) holds hybrid meetings twice a week. Our meetings are open to everyone.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Mh2X_0bZVlx3O00

Grays Harbor Farmers Market

Hoquiam, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1956 Riverside Ave, Hoquiam, WA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Thursday, 9AM - 5:30PMFridays, 9AM - 6PMSaturdays, 9AM - 5PMSundays, 11AM - 4PM Location:1956 Riverside Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLKmd_0bZVlx3O00

End of Summer Market + Fall Releases

Cosmopolis, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1101 1st St unit b, Cosmopolis, WA

Come down to Brass Hub + Juniper Tree for a night of sales, fall fashion, vendors, fun, and food!! Stay tuned for details and help us out by tagging your favorite handmade vendors in the comments!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKAhh_0bZVlx3O00

Regular City Council Meeting - Via Zoom

Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Topic: Public Safety Committee meetingJoin from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:Click Here to Join Note: This link should not be shared with others; it is unique to you. Passcode: 227193...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193rx6_0bZVlx3O00

Hawk Daze

Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:59 AM

Address: 120 W Chance a La Mer NW, Ocean Shores, WA

Hawk Daze in Ocean Shores! Join Seattle Seahawks fans for a pre-season weekend beach party in Ocean Shores.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen, WA
119
Followers
316
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Aberdeen Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, WA
Ocean Shores, WA
Government
City
Hoquiam, WA
Aberdeen, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Ocean Shores, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Beach Party#Al Anon Family Group#1st St#Ipad#Iphone#W Chance#Wa Hawk Daze#Seattle Seahawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy