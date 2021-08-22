What’s up Aberdeen: Local events calendar
(ABERDEEN, WA) Live events are coming to Aberdeen.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Aberdeen area:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 210 K Street, Hoquiam, WA 98550
Get A Life (Al-Anon Family Group) holds hybrid meetings twice a week. Our meetings are open to everyone.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 1956 Riverside Ave, Hoquiam, WA
Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Thursday, 9AM - 5:30PMFridays, 9AM - 6PMSaturdays, 9AM - 5PMSundays, 11AM - 4PM Location:1956 Riverside Avenue
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 1101 1st St unit b, Cosmopolis, WA
Come down to Brass Hub + Juniper Tree for a night of sales, fall fashion, vendors, fun, and food!! Stay tuned for details and help us out by tagging your favorite handmade vendors in the comments!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Topic: Public Safety Committee meetingJoin from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:Click Here to Join Note: This link should not be shared with others; it is unique to you. Passcode: 227193...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:59 AM
Address: 120 W Chance a La Mer NW, Ocean Shores, WA
Hawk Daze in Ocean Shores! Join Seattle Seahawks fans for a pre-season weekend beach party in Ocean Shores.
