Brookhaven calendar: Coming events

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Brookhaven is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brookhaven:

Copiah County DU Kickoff Party Crystal Springs, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 W Railroad Ave S, Crystal Springs, MS

Copiah County DU Kickoff PartyWisteria Inn Bed & Breakfast6:00 PM - 7:30 PMContact(s)Copiah County MS0037@ducks.org

Women's Empowerment Seminar 2021 Brookhaven, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1203 Hampton Drive, Brookhaven, MS 39601

Theme: Thriving Through Life's Challenges The goal of this seminar is to have a real impact on the quality of life for women.

Parklane Academy Varsity Football @ North Pike Summit, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1022 Jaguar Trail, Summit, MS

The North Pike (Summit, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Parklane Academy (McComb, MS) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

We're All About NCLEX | Hurst Review Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:45 PM

Address: 127 S Railroad Ave, Brookhaven, MS

Here we'll demonstrate Hurst Review's step-by-step clinical approach to NCLEX® success, role model application, and critical thinking skills, and talk through high-level NCLEX® questions and...

Brookhaven Farmers Market Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 440 N Railroad Ave, Brookhaven, MS

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 8 - October, 2021Tuesdays, 2pm - 5pm Location: Amtrak Train Station