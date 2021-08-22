Live events Easton — what’s coming up

(EASTON, MD) Live events are coming to Easton.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Easton:

Talbot County Forestry Board Meeting Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 28577 Mary's Ct # 3, Easton, MD

Monday August 23, 2021: Event listing from Maryland State Parks: Monday, August 23 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PMRegular Talbot County Forestry...

2021 Easton Beer Fest Easton, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 315 Leonard Rieck Drive, Easton, MD 21601

The 6th Easton Beer Fest, your chance to enjoy 40+ Craft Brewers, Music by Black Dog Alley, Great Food, an afternoon of FUN! (must be 21+)

Lunch & Learn Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 28510 Marlboro Ave Unit C, Easton, MD

Join us for a complimentary lunch and discover unique ways to honor a loved one, planning in advance and how you can save your family thousands! Seating is very limited. To register please visit...

Blue Moon Sale at Bountiful Home Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 803 Goldsborough St, Easton, MD

Bountiful Home has announced the 2021 dates for its annual “Blue Moon” sale. The sale will take place August 21 and 22 at Bountiful Home, located at 803 Goldsborough Street in Easton. The sale...

Bryan Brother's Fantasy Clinic Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 6142 Country Club Dr, Easton, MD

MEDIA ADVISORY LEGENDARY BRYAN BROTHERS TO HOLD TENNIS CLINICS IN MARYLAND AND DELAWARE Bob and Mike Bryan, the greatest doubles team of all time, will be holding tennis clinics in Easton, MD and...