Events on the Hillsboro calendar

(HILLSBORO, OH) Live events are lining up on the Hillsboro calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hillsboro area:

Dog Days of Summer Sardinia, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Waynoka Dr, Sardinia, OH

Come out to the LOUNGE for the Dog Days of Summer outside lawn. Grilled hot dogs, split the pot, prizes for Best Dressed, Fastest Obstacle Course. Plenty of toys and pools to play! ALL PROCEEDS...

Blood Drive at Peebles Library Peebles, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 157 High St, Peebles, OH

Calling all blood types! The Hoxworth Blood Center will hold a blood drive at the Peebles Library on Tuesday, August 31 from 12:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. Any and all healthy adults are welcomed to...

Hillsboro Farmers Market Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 22 - October, 2021 Saturdays, 9:00am - 1:00pm Location: Governor Trimble Pl, Hillsboro, OH 45133.

Wild Lands Music And Arts Festival Bainbridge, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 113 Dewey Ave, Bainbridge, OH

Come out to this great event sponsered by The Paxton Theatre. Arts and crafts, and music. VIP tickets will be sold, but regular admission is free. New Again will be singing on Friday night from...

Robert E Norman Southern Ohio Fire & EMS School -- Pump Operations SUNDAY Hillsboro, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 204 North East Street, Hillsboro, OH 45133

SUNDAY -- Pump Operations Class Duration: 8 hours Cost for class is $35