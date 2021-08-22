Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, OH

Events on the Hillsboro calendar

Posted by 
Hillsboro Updates
Hillsboro Updates
 5 days ago

(HILLSBORO, OH) Live events are lining up on the Hillsboro calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hillsboro area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23aAXz_0bZVlnTM00

Dog Days of Summer

Sardinia, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Waynoka Dr, Sardinia, OH

Come out to the LOUNGE for the Dog Days of Summer outside lawn. Grilled hot dogs, split the pot, prizes for Best Dressed, Fastest Obstacle Course. Plenty of toys and pools to play! ALL PROCEEDS...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQShu_0bZVlnTM00

Blood Drive at Peebles Library

Peebles, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 157 High St, Peebles, OH

Calling all blood types! The Hoxworth Blood Center will hold a blood drive at the Peebles Library on Tuesday, August 31 from 12:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. Any and all healthy adults are welcomed to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8Eev_0bZVlnTM00

Hillsboro Farmers Market

Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 22 - October, 2021 Saturdays, 9:00am - 1:00pm Location: Governor Trimble Pl, Hillsboro, OH 45133.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYGyF_0bZVlnTM00

Wild Lands Music And Arts Festival

Bainbridge, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 113 Dewey Ave, Bainbridge, OH

Come out to this great event sponsered by The Paxton Theatre. Arts and crafts, and music. VIP tickets will be sold, but regular admission is free. New Again will be singing on Friday night from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVYZ9_0bZVlnTM00

Robert E Norman Southern Ohio Fire & EMS School -- Pump Operations SUNDAY

Hillsboro, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 204 North East Street, Hillsboro, OH 45133

SUNDAY -- Pump Operations Class Duration: 8 hours Cost for class is $35

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro, OH
157
Followers
378
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsboro Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Hillsboro, OH
Government
City
Bainbridge, OH
City
Sardinia, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#North East#East Street#The Hoxworth Blood Center#The Paxton Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy