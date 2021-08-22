Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, MN

Alexandria calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Alexandria News Watch
Alexandria News Watch
 5 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Live events are lining up on the Alexandria calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alexandria area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9nFz_0bZVlgIH00

August 23-September 3 Driver’s Education (via Zoom)

Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1417 Broadway St, Alexandria, MN

This combination ($410) includes the 30 hours of classroom and 6 hours of behind-the-wheel requirement for anyone under age 18 in Minnesota.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=350AkX_0bZVlgIH00

Outdoor Yoga Class — Carlos Creek Winery

Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6693 County Rd 34 NW, Alexandria, MN

Join us for our outdoor yoga vinyasa class. A one hour class finished up with a glass of wine or beer from Carlos Creek Winery or 22 Northmen Brewing Co. Official Winery of Minnesota Fun!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZNPr_0bZVlgIH00

FREE Advanced Health Care Directive Group Session

Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 420 Irving St, Alexandria, MN

FREE Advanced Health Care Directive GROUP SESSIONS Give a written gift to your family by completing your health care directive with Honoring Choices Minnesota certified facilitators! Complete your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nOTo_0bZVlgIH00

Alexandria, MN Concealed Carry Class

Alexandria, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 310 50th Avenue West, Alexandria, MN 56308

This concealed carry class fulfills all training requirements for a Minnesota Permit to Carry.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RtIxi_0bZVlgIH00

Douglas Machine Hiring Event

Alexandria, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3404 Iowa Street, Alexandria, MN 56308

We're hiring Painters, Finishers, Assemblers, Machinists, Product Loaders, Material Handlers, and Fabricators!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria, MN
90
Followers
390
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexandria News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Alexandria, MN
Alexandria, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northmen Brewing Co#Honoring#Machinists#Material Handlers#Fabricators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy