Alexandria calendar: Events coming up

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Live events are lining up on the Alexandria calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alexandria area:

August 23-September 3 Driver’s Education (via Zoom) Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1417 Broadway St, Alexandria, MN

This combination ($410) includes the 30 hours of classroom and 6 hours of behind-the-wheel requirement for anyone under age 18 in Minnesota.

Outdoor Yoga Class — Carlos Creek Winery Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6693 County Rd 34 NW, Alexandria, MN

Join us for our outdoor yoga vinyasa class. A one hour class finished up with a glass of wine or beer from Carlos Creek Winery or 22 Northmen Brewing Co. Official Winery of Minnesota Fun!

FREE Advanced Health Care Directive Group Session Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 420 Irving St, Alexandria, MN

FREE Advanced Health Care Directive GROUP SESSIONS Give a written gift to your family by completing your health care directive with Honoring Choices Minnesota certified facilitators! Complete your...

Alexandria, MN Concealed Carry Class Alexandria, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 310 50th Avenue West, Alexandria, MN 56308

This concealed carry class fulfills all training requirements for a Minnesota Permit to Carry.

Douglas Machine Hiring Event Alexandria, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3404 Iowa Street, Alexandria, MN 56308

We're hiring Painters, Finishers, Assemblers, Machinists, Product Loaders, Material Handlers, and Fabricators!