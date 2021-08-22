Cancel
Hillsborough, NC

Live events on the horizon in Hillsborough

Hillsborough News Alert
Hillsborough News Alert
 5 days ago

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Live events are lining up on the Hillsborough calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hillsborough:

Last Fridays Art Walk

Hillsborough, NC

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 102 N Churton St, Hillsborough, NC

The Last Fridays Art Walk promotes the work of local artists in participating downtown galleries and businesses. Many galleries host opening receptions and meet and greets with artists, offering...

Visions

Hillsborough, NC

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 121 N Churton St, Hillsborough, NC

Stained glass by Susan Hope, contemporary sewn textiles by Alice Levinson and cold wax and mixed-media paintings by Jude Lobe. In the gallery and online July 30th through August 22nd. 121 N...

COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-in Clinic Hillsborough

Hillsborough, NC

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 300 W Tryon St, Hillsborough, NC

300 West Tryon Street P.O. Box 8181 Hillsborough, NC 27278 Phone: 919-732-8181 Contact the Webmaster

ICE CREAM PARTY! HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHAARG!

Hillsborough, NC

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 6900 Rocky Ridge Road, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Join us in celebrating CHAARG's birthday with ice cream at Maple View!!

Dreamscapes

Hillsborough, NC

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 121 N Churton St, Hillsborough, NC

Opening reception for Dreamscape, featuring: Lolette Gutherie, Eric Saunders and Pringle Teetor on Friday August 27, 6-9pm at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts, 121 N. Churton St. Hillsborough, NC...

With Hillsborough News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

