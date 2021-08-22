Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ottawa, IL

What’s up Ottawa: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Ottawa Bulletin
Ottawa Bulletin
 5 days ago

(OTTAWA, IL) Ottawa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ottawa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYVHX_0bZVlR0G00

Travis Hosette Sings Frank Sinatra

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 411 Great Loop E Dr, Ottawa, IL

Travis Hosette will be playing at the Tiki Bar from 7pm to 10pm singing Sinatra.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5hmB_0bZVlR0G00

Guns and Freedom Day

Ottawa, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1252 North 2803rd Road, Ottawa, IL 61350

Come on out to the Buffalo Range Shooting Park for some fun and celebrate our freedom! Don't have a gun? The Range has got you covered!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnGdI_0bZVlR0G00

A Night of Elvis

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 111 Harbor View Dr, Ottawa, IL

Elvis is back! Listen to all the classics starting at 7pm at Knots Landing. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy Jonathan Lyons as he pays tribute to Elvis. Fueled by a passion for old Rock ‘N...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12VUld_0bZVlR0G00

Coffee for Champions

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 2749 Columbus St, Ottawa, IL

Support Special Olympics at the Ottawa Dunkin! Sheridan CC staff in uniform are needed to GET ON THAT ROOF!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0lfK_0bZVlR0G00

8way Skills Workshop with SDC Rhythm XP

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3215 E 1969th Rd, Ottawa, IL

8way Skills Workshops Who: Intermediate to advanced skydivers looking to learn or to build their 8 way skills and knowledge. What: Three days of jumping geared to learning and perfecting each...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ottawa Bulletin

Ottawa Bulletin

Ottawa, IL
109
Followers
358
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ottawa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Ottawa, IL
Government
City
Buffalo, IL
City
Ottawa, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sinatra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Il Rrb#The Tiki Bar#Range#Harbor View Dr#Il 8way Skills Workshops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy