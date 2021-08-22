What’s up Ottawa: Local events calendar

(OTTAWA, IL) Ottawa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ottawa area:

Travis Hosette Sings Frank Sinatra Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 411 Great Loop E Dr, Ottawa, IL

Travis Hosette will be playing at the Tiki Bar from 7pm to 10pm singing Sinatra.

Guns and Freedom Day Ottawa, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1252 North 2803rd Road, Ottawa, IL 61350

Come on out to the Buffalo Range Shooting Park for some fun and celebrate our freedom! Don't have a gun? The Range has got you covered!

A Night of Elvis Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 111 Harbor View Dr, Ottawa, IL

Elvis is back! Listen to all the classics starting at 7pm at Knots Landing. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy Jonathan Lyons as he pays tribute to Elvis. Fueled by a passion for old Rock ‘N...

Coffee for Champions Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 2749 Columbus St, Ottawa, IL

Support Special Olympics at the Ottawa Dunkin! Sheridan CC staff in uniform are needed to GET ON THAT ROOF!!!

8way Skills Workshop with SDC Rhythm XP Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3215 E 1969th Rd, Ottawa, IL

8way Skills Workshops Who: Intermediate to advanced skydivers looking to learn or to build their 8 way skills and knowledge. What: Three days of jumping geared to learning and perfecting each...