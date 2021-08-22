Coming soon: Athens events

(ATHENS, TX) Athens is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Athens area:

Athens Varsity Football @ Brownsboro Brownsboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 13942 TX-31, Brownsboro, TX

The Brownsboro (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Athens (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

IT'S MY TIME Athens, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 6829 Farm to Market Road 317, Athens, TX 75752

IT'S MY TIME : SOUTHWESTERN UNION CONFERENCE PATHFINDER CAMPOREE 2021

Memorial Service Malakoff, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 403 E Royall Blvd, Malakoff, TX

View Aquanauta Cogburn's obituary, send flowers and find service dates or sign the guestbook.

Cedar Cove Ranch - Live Music - Justin Hinson Eustace, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 14283 County Road 3905, Eustace, TX 75124

Live country music / food truck / drinks/ special guest Justin Hinson. Lodging available overnight!!! Perfect for a date night/family fun!

Don Teer Speaking In Athens Athens, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 11267 TX-19, Athens, TX

Senior District Director Don Teer will be speaking to and collecting petition signatures at the Athens Chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. Don will we be explaining TNM\'s petition drive...