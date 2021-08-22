Berea events coming up

(BEREA, KY) Live events are lining up on the Berea calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Berea:

THE ENCHANTED BOOKSHOP AUDITIONS AGE 9-14 Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 214 Richmond Rd N, Berea, KY

Note* - This production was moved from Oct. 2021 to January 2022 During the day, A Likely Story may look like any other used bookstore. But at night, it’s a place where magic happens. That’s when...

Jammin’ on the Porch Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: W Jefferson St, Berea, KY

Bring your instrument and join in the jam session, or feel free to just sit and tap your toes. Father and daughter duo, Lewis and Donna Lamb host the free event 7:00 - 9:00pm. Memorial Park.

Berea Celtic Festival - Modified for 2021 Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Due to the significant increase of COVID-19 cases and variants, we have can?celled all live music and live interaction for this year's Celtic event. We are planning on a virtual event on FB and...

Berea Scrap and Craft Retreat 2022 Berea, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 Main Street N., Berea, KY 40403

Join us for a relaxing weekend Scrap and Craft Retreat at the Historic Boone Tavern Hotel located in Berea, KY.

Berea Farmers Market Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Fee Park, 401 Chestnut St, Berea, KY

Season: Summer Market Hours: April 1 - October 31, 2021 Saturdays, 9:00am - 1:00pmTuesdays, 4:00pm - 7:00pm Location: Fee Park, 401 Chestnut St, Berea, KY