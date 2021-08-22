Live events Campbellsville — what’s coming up
(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Campbellsville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Campbellsville:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM
Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718
This class is for both Android and iPhone users. We will go over the basics and answer any of your questions.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 PM
Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718
Join Sharlow & Associates CPA, Patrick Adkins, in the TCPL Community Room on Tuesdays at 3:30 PM
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:30 PM
Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718
TCPL is recruiting young adults, ages 12 - 18 (or 12 grade) to join the Teen Advisory Board (TAB).
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718
Animanga is back! If you're an anime and manga enthusiast, don't miss this bi-weekly club where you can meet and chat with other fans!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718
Rhyme Time is back! Best for our tiniest patrons (~birth-age 3), join us weekly for a themed round of book reading and song singing!
