Campbellsville, KY

Live events Campbellsville — what’s coming up

Campbellsville Dispatch
Campbellsville Dispatch
 5 days ago

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Campbellsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Campbellsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KaFBS_0bZVlNia00

Beginners' Smartphone Class

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

This class is for both Android and iPhone users. We will go over the basics and answer any of your questions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tNRcy_0bZVlNia00

How to: Money Management for Teens and Tweens

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Join Sharlow & Associates CPA, Patrick Adkins, in the TCPL Community Room on Tuesdays at 3:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42gw6D_0bZVlNia00

Teen Advisory Board (TAB)

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

TCPL is recruiting young adults, ages 12 - 18 (or 12 grade) to join the Teen Advisory Board (TAB).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mL8dk_0bZVlNia00

Animanga for Teens & Tweens

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Animanga is back! If you're an anime and manga enthusiast, don't miss this bi-weekly club where you can meet and chat with other fans!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KuvyB_0bZVlNia00

Rhyme Time

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Rhyme Time is back! Best for our tiniest patrons (~birth-age 3), join us weekly for a themed round of book reading and song singing!

