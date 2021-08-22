Live events Campbellsville — what’s coming up

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Campbellsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Campbellsville:

Beginners' Smartphone Class Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

This class is for both Android and iPhone users. We will go over the basics and answer any of your questions.

How to: Money Management for Teens and Tweens Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Join Sharlow & Associates CPA, Patrick Adkins, in the TCPL Community Room on Tuesdays at 3:30 PM

Teen Advisory Board (TAB) Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

TCPL is recruiting young adults, ages 12 - 18 (or 12 grade) to join the Teen Advisory Board (TAB).

Animanga for Teens & Tweens Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Animanga is back! If you're an anime and manga enthusiast, don't miss this bi-weekly club where you can meet and chat with other fans!

Rhyme Time Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Rhyme Time is back! Best for our tiniest patrons (~birth-age 3), join us weekly for a themed round of book reading and song singing!