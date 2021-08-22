Live events coming up in Brookings

(BROOKINGS, SD) Brookings has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brookings:

American Heart Association Basic Life Support Course -2021 Brookings, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 2300 Yorkshire Drive, Brookings, SD 57006

Covers adult, infant and child CPR as well as ventilation using a barrier device, AED, and choking relief for adults and infants.

BEP Annual Rummage Sale Brookings, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 320 5th Ave, Brookings, SD

Please join us for the annual BEP Rummage Sale at The Brookings Activity Center August 27th and 28th! All proceeds go to support BEP community education and activities centered on challenging the...

First Aid Class 2021 Brookings, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 2300 Yorkshire Drive, Brookings, SD 57006

Brookings Health System's First Aid class is designed for bystanders to recognize and respond to an emergency. It teaches students critical

Disrupt Brookings 4.0 - Sponsors & Vendors Brookings, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 104 6th St W, Brookings, SD 57006

Every once in a while, an event series is born that shakes things up, makes you think differently, and leaves you inspired.

BCC Husband & Wife Tournament Brookings, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2180 Clubhouse Dr, Brookings, SD

BCC Husband & Wife Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with BCC Husband & Wife Tournament, join Facebook today.