Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tullahoma, TN

What’s up Tullahoma: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Tullahoma Daily
Tullahoma Daily
 5 days ago

(TULLAHOMA, TN) Live events are lining up on the Tullahoma calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tullahoma:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZYUnB_0bZVlDtK00

Adult Winter Wonderland Prom

Tullahoma, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 09:30 PM

Address: 1900 Country Club Drive, Tullahoma, TN 37388

Come to the EVENT OF THE YEAR! Do something different with your Special Someone and enjoy a night of dancing, music, food and friends.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZWju_0bZVlDtK00

Online Moving Auction

Tullahoma, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

ONLINE MOVING AUCTION: BIDDING ENDS AUGUST 30TH Buick Lesabre car, 16' utility trailer, tools, furniture, appliances and more. Preview: Monday, August 30th, 3-5 pm Pickup: Tuesday, August 31st...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OR1o5_0bZVlDtK00

Last Sunday of the Month Book Club

Tullahoma, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 312 N Collins St, Tullahoma, TN

Please call Lannom Library for more details at 455-2460 *This months meeting has been moved up a week, so it will not be held on the LAST Sunday. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JuJoy_0bZVlDtK00

K & S Awards Ribbon Cutting

Tullahoma, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us for K & S Awards Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday, Aug 25 at 4 p.m.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRSJK_0bZVlDtK00

Harry Potter Team Trivia in Manchester!

Manchester, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 138 Relco Dr, Manchester, TN

Harry Potter themed team trivia is coming to Jefferson's in Manchester on Tuesday, August 24th at 7pm! Trivia is completely FREE to play, family friendly, and the top three teams receive gift cards!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tullahoma Daily

Tullahoma Daily

Tullahoma, TN
196
Followers
382
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tullahoma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tullahoma, TN
City
Manchester, TN
Tullahoma, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Country Club Drive#Buick#Lannom Library#K S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy