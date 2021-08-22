Cancel
Crescent City, CA

Crescent City events coming soon

Crescent City News Watch
Crescent City News Watch
 5 days ago

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) Crescent City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crescent City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AMMcj_0bZVlAF900

Run For The Seals Fun Run

Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Event details and schedule Wags & Menace Run for the Seals Fun Run To benefit the Northcoast Marine Mammal Center 9:30 AM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 Register online...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wf0nD_0bZVlAF900

10 Year Anniversary Party

Cave Junction, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

List of Healthy U upcoming events. Parties Events by Healthy U. Health for the mind, body, and heart. . Events - 10 Year Anniversary Party, Cans for Kids, Ill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8d2J_0bZVlAF900

Dirty Cello - AMF Summer Concert in the Park

Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 640 Old County Rd, Brookings, OR

Dirty Cello - Progressive Folk Rock. From China to Italy, and all over the U.S., Dirty Cello brings the world a high energy and unique spin on blues and bluegrass. Led by vivacious cross-over...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Stah7_0bZVlAF900

Redwood Rios Banquet

Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Crescent City, CA

Redwood Rios BanquetTickets:Single: $70.00Couple: $125.00Sponsor: $330.00Jake: $35.00Sponsor Table: $850.00Gun Table: $1250.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fVik1_0bZVlAF900

Conquer your Digital Clutter — Illinois Valley

Cave Junction, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

REGISTRATION REQUIRED Saturday, August 28 10–11 AM in person Overwhelmed by files and folders on your computer? Attend Conquer Your Digital Clutter to learn tips and tricks to keep digital space...

