Crescent City events coming soon

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) Crescent City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crescent City:

Run For The Seals Fun Run Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Event details and schedule Wags & Menace Run for the Seals Fun Run To benefit the Northcoast Marine Mammal Center 9:30 AM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 Register online...

10 Year Anniversary Party Cave Junction, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

List of Healthy U upcoming events. Parties Events by Healthy U. Health for the mind, body, and heart. . Events - 10 Year Anniversary Party, Cans for Kids, Ill

Dirty Cello - AMF Summer Concert in the Park Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 640 Old County Rd, Brookings, OR

Dirty Cello - Progressive Folk Rock. From China to Italy, and all over the U.S., Dirty Cello brings the world a high energy and unique spin on blues and bluegrass. Led by vivacious cross-over...

Redwood Rios Banquet Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Crescent City, CA

Redwood Rios BanquetTickets:Single: $70.00Couple: $125.00Sponsor: $330.00Jake: $35.00Sponsor Table: $850.00Gun Table: $1250.00

Conquer your Digital Clutter — Illinois Valley Cave Junction, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

REGISTRATION REQUIRED Saturday, August 28 10–11 AM in person Overwhelmed by files and folders on your computer? Attend Conquer Your Digital Clutter to learn tips and tricks to keep digital space...