Sheridan, WY

Sheridan calendar: What's coming up

Sheridan Digest
 5 days ago

(SHERIDAN, WY) Sheridan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sheridan:

Antique & Collectible Auction in honor of Emily Stone Shelby

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Auction is two days: Saturday, August 21 beginning at 9:30 am and Sunday, August 22 beginning at 10:30 am All funds raised benefit Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation: Cancer Screening...

Sarah sample & Edie Carey

Sheridan, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 419 Delphi St, Sheridan, WY 82801

Share an evening of song and storytelling with two acclaimed singer-songwriters, Sarah Sample & Edie Carey.

Cockeyed Happy Book Signing with Darla Worden

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Please join us in the Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery for a reading and book signing of Cockeyed Happy with author Darla Worden on Sunday, August 29 from 2 PM to 3:30 PM. Wyoming native Darla...

SHINE Kids Midweek

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Kids age 4 through 5th grade, gather with us for fun, fellowship, and learning about God.

Borrow a Bike

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 211 Smith St, Sheridan, WY

The Hub on Smith have two and three wheeled bikes for checkout. Because of the cost of repairs and replacement equipment, there will be a suggested contribution of $5 for each bike. We are looking...

Sheridan, WY
ABOUT

With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

