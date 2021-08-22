Events on the Fallon calendar

(FALLON, NV) Fallon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fallon:

Cantaloupe Canter Fallon, NV

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 325 Sheckler Rd, Fallon, NV

Dating all the way back to 1911, Fallon's lasting love for locally renowned Hearts of Gold Cantaloupes has turned into the longest food and drink festival in Nevada. Sitting thousands of feet...

CAT at The Cantaloupe Festival Fallon, NV

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, and Eric Church tribute show at The Cantaloupe Festival in Fallon, NV.



JFHHF 2nd Annual Wine Walk with a Twist Yerington, NV

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 North California Street, Yerington, NV 89447

Wine Walk with a Twist! Each attendee will have the opportunity to sample wines and try for highest hand in the Poker Run!

Churchill County Republican Women Fallon, NV

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 155 N Taylor St #153, Fallon, NV

Active Republican Women ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ of Las Vegas Meeting Southern Hills Republican Women Meeting

Fernley Ambassadors Breakfast Fernley, NV

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Come and Join Chamber of Commerce Members as we listen a presentation from a local business, eat breakfast cooked by Pops, and network with eachother.