Events on the West Plains calendar

(WEST PLAINS, MO) West Plains is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Plains:

Art at the Vineyard Mountain View, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 8381 US-60, Mountain View, MO

Join us for an evening outdoors, painting a stenciled mandala themed concrete stepping stone. You will have a variety of stencil designs and color schemes from which to choose. Join us WEDNESDAY...

Free Concert, Featuring Noah Hoehn West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 St Louis St, West Plains, MO

Noah Hoehn is a fierce performer. His singular vision to unite the sounds of new blues and marimba pop is accomplished with an incomparable live looping system. This free "back-to-school" concert...

Smart Start: Developing a Successful Business West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 408 Washington Ave, West Plains, MO

Do you dream of starting your own business, but don’t know where to begin? How do you validate your startup idea before you quit you day job? What chance does your idea have of being profitable...

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Elizabeth, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Enterprise, NV 72531

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Celebration dinner Moody, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 14361 State Rte E, Moody, MO

Come join us in celebrating this month's birthdays, anniversaries, and all the Lord has blessed us with