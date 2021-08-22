Cancel
West Plains, MO

Events on the West Plains calendar

West Plains News Beat
 5 days ago

(WEST PLAINS, MO) West Plains is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Plains:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PO0s8_0bZVkuEA00

Art at the Vineyard

Mountain View, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 8381 US-60, Mountain View, MO

Join us for an evening outdoors, painting a stenciled mandala themed concrete stepping stone. You will have a variety of stencil designs and color schemes from which to choose. Join us WEDNESDAY...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255qPO_0bZVkuEA00

Free Concert, Featuring Noah Hoehn

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 St Louis St, West Plains, MO

Noah Hoehn is a fierce performer. His singular vision to unite the sounds of new blues and marimba pop is accomplished with an incomparable live looping system. This free "back-to-school" concert...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VsOsG_0bZVkuEA00

Smart Start: Developing a Successful Business

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 408 Washington Ave, West Plains, MO

Do you dream of starting your own business, but don’t know where to begin? How do you validate your startup idea before you quit you day job? What chance does your idea have of being profitable...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TzfbL_0bZVkuEA00

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

Elizabeth, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Enterprise, NV 72531

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYQdT_0bZVkuEA00

Celebration dinner

Moody, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 14361 State Rte E, Moody, MO

Come join us in celebrating this month's birthdays, anniversaries, and all the Lord has blessed us with

West Plains News Beat

West Plains, MO
With West Plains News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

