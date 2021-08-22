Cancel
Watertown, SD

Watertown events coming soon

Posted by 
Watertown News Watch
Watertown News Watch
 5 days ago

(WATERTOWN, SD) Watertown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Watertown area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTs8E_0bZVkqhG00

2021 Childbirth Class Series

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue NW, Watertown, SD 57201

Prepare for your baby! We help make the birthing experience happy and memorable for everyone involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yoC7S_0bZVkqhG00

Menopause The Musical

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kfxc_0bZVkqhG00

ACLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines)

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, Learning Lab - next to Cardiac Rehab in the Lower Level, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals learning Advanced Cardiac Life Support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13p3CN_0bZVkqhG00

Casino Speedway Fall Shootout

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 104 S Lake Dr, Watertown, SD

Two complete shows - all classes Classes Racing:WISSOTA Street Stocks, WISSOTA Modifieds, WISSOTA Late Models, WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds and Miniakota Sprints -Pit gates-2 pm., Draw Cutoff-5:15...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLmfY_0bZVkqhG00

Kampeska Open

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 351 S Lake Dr, Watertown, SD

August 21 at Prairie Winds. August 22 at Cattail Crossing. More details to come.

Watertown News Watch

Watertown News Watch

Watertown, SD
With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

