Watertown events coming soon
(WATERTOWN, SD) Watertown has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Watertown area:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 401 9th Avenue NW, Watertown, SD 57201
Prepare for your baby! We help make the birthing experience happy and memorable for everyone involved.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201
This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, Learning Lab - next to Cardiac Rehab in the Lower Level, Watertown, SD 57201
This program is designed for healthcare professionals learning Advanced Cardiac Life Support.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 104 S Lake Dr, Watertown, SD
Two complete shows - all classes Classes Racing:WISSOTA Street Stocks, WISSOTA Modifieds, WISSOTA Late Models, WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds and Miniakota Sprints -Pit gates-2 pm., Draw Cutoff-5:15...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 351 S Lake Dr, Watertown, SD
August 21 at Prairie Winds. August 22 at Cattail Crossing. More details to come.
