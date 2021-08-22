Cancel
Batesville, AR

Batesville events coming up

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(BATESVILLE, AR) Batesville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Batesville:

Lee Street Lyrical Live at Club Possum

Mountain View, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 E Washington St, Mountain View, AR

Lee Street Lyrical has performed on the square and at our shows here in Mountain View. They have developed quite the following due to their harmonies and acoustic performances. Tune in or come on...

Grassroots Equipment and Outdoors Presents: The Cleverlys

Melbourne, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2262 LaCrosse Rd, Melbourne, AR 72556

Benefit Concert Earnie Blackley Memorial Scholarship Fund & Steak 4 Sheepdogs Fundraiser

Pangburn Public Library Book Club

Pangburn, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 508 Searcy, Pangburn, AR

The off site location will be at Southern Girls Restaurant in Pangburn Arkansas.

2021 W.A.T.L. Summer South Regional Tournament

Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 177 E Main St, Batesville, AR

2021 WATL SUMMER REGIONAL Tournament. Standard Hatchet, Duals, and Big Axe.

Hunter Education

Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Register with Arkansas Game & Fish >> This free class sponsored by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is required for anyone born after 1968. To hunt in Arkansas, you must complete a hunter...

Batesville, AR
With Batesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

