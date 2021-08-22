Deridder events coming up

(DERIDDER, LA) Live events are coming to Deridder.

These events are coming up in the Deridder area:

5K Color Fun Run/walk Leesville, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 180 Lebleu Road, Leesville, LA 71446

Come help support our Pickering Red Devils in a colorful fun run....

Memorial service Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3348 University Pkwy, Leesville, LA

Find the obituary of James Reier (1928 - 2021) from Leesville, LA. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Taco Tuesday Bike Night DeRidder, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1115 LA-27, DeRidder, LA

Do you like free tacos? How about motorcycles? yea... we thought so! Come by our Taco Tuesday Bike Night and meet local area Riders and Veterans!

Sunday Service with Lydia Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1204 S 5th St, Leesville, LA

Join Lydia, Pastors Jack & Christina Osteen, and the Leesville First Assembly church family for this powerful day of services as we believe for a mighty outpouring of the Holy Spirit! Service...

Art-O-Rama at Kids Quest at Coushatta Kinder, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 777 Coushatta Dr, Kinder, LA

Let’s Get Crafty at Kids Quest at Coushatta! Join us for awesome art activity weekends in August. At Coushatta we will be making tissue paper butterflies, suncatchers, and experimenting with...