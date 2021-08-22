Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deridder, LA

Deridder events coming up

Posted by 
Deridder Journal
Deridder Journal
 5 days ago

(DERIDDER, LA) Live events are coming to Deridder.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Deridder area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNDBZ_0bZVkfEV00

5K Color Fun Run/walk

Leesville, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 180 Lebleu Road, Leesville, LA 71446

Come help support our Pickering Red Devils in a colorful fun run....

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mT61l_0bZVkfEV00

Memorial service

Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3348 University Pkwy, Leesville, LA

Find the obituary of James Reier (1928 - 2021) from Leesville, LA. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1CCF_0bZVkfEV00

Taco Tuesday Bike Night

DeRidder, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1115 LA-27, DeRidder, LA

Do you like free tacos? How about motorcycles? yea... we thought so! Come by our Taco Tuesday Bike Night and meet local area Riders and Veterans!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYGp3_0bZVkfEV00

Sunday Service with Lydia

Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1204 S 5th St, Leesville, LA

Join Lydia, Pastors Jack & Christina Osteen, and the Leesville First Assembly church family for this powerful day of services as we believe for a mighty outpouring of the Holy Spirit! Service...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ox4V_0bZVkfEV00

Art-O-Rama at Kids Quest at Coushatta

Kinder, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 777 Coushatta Dr, Kinder, LA

Let’s Get Crafty at Kids Quest at Coushatta! Join us for awesome art activity weekends in August. At Coushatta we will be making tissue paper butterflies, suncatchers, and experimenting with...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Deridder Journal

Deridder Journal

Deridder, LA
120
Followers
334
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Deridder Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesville, LA
City
Deridder, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Deridder, LA
Obituaries
Leesville, LA
Obituaries
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Coushatta, LA
Leesville, LA
Government
Deridder, LA
Government
City
Kinder, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Taco Tuesday#La 71446 Come#Pickering Red Devils#La Join Lydia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy