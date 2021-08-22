Live events on the horizon in Palmer

(PALMER, AK) Live events are coming to Palmer.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Palmer:

Palmer State Fair Alaska VA Booth Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 2075 Glenn Hwy, Palmer, AK

Check out our booth schedule for the Palmer State Fair! Our booth schedule includes the following: Aug. 20 - Vocational Rehabilitation with VA Associate Director Jennifer Price * Aug. 21 - Suicide...

The Vintage Market at Mountain Field Farm Palmer, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 13150 Scott Road, Palmer, AK 99645

Join us for a fun, family-friendly, vintage market held at Mountain Field Farm in Palmer, AK.

Colony High School Class of 2010 Reunion Palmer, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 610 South Valley Way, Palmer, AK 99645

On August 27 Colony High School's Class of 2010 will host a reunion at the Palmer Train Depot from 6-9pm.

NHRA Wally Race Day Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5599 Race Way, Palmer, AK

Come watch our racers compete for the coveted NHRA Wally King of the Track trophy. We'll also be presenting the NHRA.tv Wally for the Motorcycle Class, the Junior Wally's, and holding our annual...

Jon Pardi Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: Palmer, AK

This traditional country singer is known for his throwback sound, as heard on hits like “Dirt on My Boots,” “Heartache on the Dancefloor” and “Night Shift.” His 2014 debut, Write You a Song...