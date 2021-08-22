Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palmer, AK

Live events on the horizon in Palmer

Posted by 
Palmer Today
Palmer Today
 5 days ago

(PALMER, AK) Live events are coming to Palmer.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Palmer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TuhHH_0bZVkbhb00

Palmer State Fair Alaska VA Booth

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 2075 Glenn Hwy, Palmer, AK

Check out our booth schedule for the Palmer State Fair! Our booth schedule includes the following: Aug. 20 - Vocational Rehabilitation with VA Associate Director Jennifer Price * Aug. 21 - Suicide...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nqtd3_0bZVkbhb00

The Vintage Market at Mountain Field Farm

Palmer, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 13150 Scott Road, Palmer, AK 99645

Join us for a fun, family-friendly, vintage market held at Mountain Field Farm in Palmer, AK.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5ias_0bZVkbhb00

Colony High School Class of 2010 Reunion

Palmer, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 610 South Valley Way, Palmer, AK 99645

On August 27 Colony High School's Class of 2010 will host a reunion at the Palmer Train Depot from 6-9pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1druBz_0bZVkbhb00

NHRA Wally Race Day

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5599 Race Way, Palmer, AK

Come watch our racers compete for the coveted NHRA Wally King of the Track trophy. We'll also be presenting the NHRA.tv Wally for the Motorcycle Class, the Junior Wally's, and holding our annual...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07t6Oh_0bZVkbhb00

Jon Pardi

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: Palmer, AK

This traditional country singer is known for his throwback sound, as heard on hits like “Dirt on My Boots,” “Heartache on the Dancefloor” and “Night Shift.” His 2014 debut, Write You a Song...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Palmer Today

Palmer Today

Palmer, AK
65
Followers
189
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Palmer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
City
Palmer, AK
Palmer, AK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Suicide#The Palmer State Fair#Va#Colony High School#The Palmer Train Depot#Nhra Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
TechnologyDigiday

As in-person festivals return, physical and virtual events are converging

The virtual events that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic aren’t going away anytime soon. Instead, they are merging with their in-person counterparts in a bid to become more accessible and reach an untapped source of attendees. This year’s Burning Man festival is entirely virtual — but that doesn’t mean attendees...
MusicJamBase

Real Estate Details ‘Days’ 10th Anniversary Concerts

Real Estate will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Days studio album at four special shows tacked on to the group’s upcoming fall tour. Each concert will see Real Estate performing the album in its entirety. The run begins at Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City on November 20. Real...
Hopkinsville, KYKentucky New Era

The Lights Out Festival

Despite the periodic rain showers over the weekend, Casey Jones Distillery had another successful turnout this year at the annual Lights Out Festival. Peg Hays, the Founder of Casey Jones Distillery, said the event was “such a blessing.”. “It seemed as if the rain evaporated for the two guest performances,”...
Festivaljazztimes.com

Montreal Jazz Festival Announces First Part of 2021 Lineup

The Festival International de Jazz de Montreal (FIJM), celebrating its 41st edition in 2021, has announced the first part of its lineup for the September 15–19 schedule. Canadian jazz artists Ranee Lee, the Francois Bourassa Quartet, and MISC; rockers Daniel Lanois and Steve Hill & the Devil Horns; R&B vocalists Charlotte Day Wilson and Shay Lia; and singer/songwriters Beyries and Basia Bulat will all perform as part of this year’s festival.
Public HealthJamBase

Trey Anastasio Band Announce COVID-19 Protocols For 2021 Tour

Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio laid out new COVID-19 protocols for the Trey Anastasio Band‘s upcoming tour. Attendees are required to display proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result taken within 48 hours of doors for entry to most concerts on the run. Ticketholders under the age of...
MusicJamBase

The Infamous Stringdusters Expand Fall Tour 2021

The Infamous Stringdusters added a second leg to their upcoming fall tour. The excursion marks the band’s first full tour since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Scheduled for November, the second leg of the jamgrass quintet’s tour includes support from The Sweet Lillies at all but one show. The Infamous Stringdusters and The Sweet Lillies begin the run at Denver’s The Mission Ballroom on November 12. It’s then off to Salt Lake City for two nights at The Commonwealth Room with Boy Named Banjo opening on November 13 and The Sweet Lillies kicking off the action on November 14.
Public HealthNew Haven Register

L.A. County to Require Masks at Outdoor Concerts and Festivals

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a new order stating that attendees of any major outdoor event will be required to wear a mask due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The requirement stands regardless of vaccination status, and goes into effect as of 11:59 p.m....
MusicKLFY.com

Festival cancellations impacting local musicians

Since the Coronavirus pandemic began, no family in our local music scene has taken COVID 19 more serious then Steve riley. Riley’s wife has multiple sclerosis. As the world opened back up this Spring, Riley began to book dates for his band this Fall. The Mamou Playboys and the newly formed Riley Family Band had ten shows booked between now and the holidays. That number now stands at two.
MusicNewsday

Korn reschedules Jones Beach show to Sept. 28

Korn had to reschedule its Aug. 17 gig at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater 24 hours before the event because lead singer Jonathan Davis, 50, tested positive for COVID-19. The band will now play the venue with Staind and ’68 on Sept. 28. "We really appreciate your patience as...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

The Garrison announces ALIVE concert series

The Garrison is pleased to announce ALIVE, a live music series featuring Canadian acts, celebrating the return to live events. Beginning September 29, the series will host 16 shows extending into March 2022, featuring performances by Cadence Weapon, Witch Prophet, Corridor, Dorothea Paas, Odonis Odonis and more. All acts will be joined by local support and will have a ticketed price of $5 with all proceeds going to the Unison Benevolent Fund and the AMY Project (Artists Mentoring Youth) .
Musicmxdwn.com

The Black Angels Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Austin psychedelic rock band, The Black Angels, announced their upcoming tour dates. The tour is set to take place in two runs, one starting on October 28th in Austin, Texas, and the second part starting on January 19th, in Birmingham, Alabama. Generally the first leg of the tour seems to be heavily focused on the west coast, while the second leg will feature more east coast cities and a few dates in Canada.
Musicweisradio.com

George Strait announces new ‘Strait to Vegas’ residency dates

The King of Country is returning to Sin City. During his Strait to Vegas shows this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, George Straitannounced that he’s added four more shows to the residency this winter. He’ll headline the venue with back-to-back shows on December 3 and 4 and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy