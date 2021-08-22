Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxford, NC

Live events on the horizon in Oxford

Posted by 
Oxford Journal
Oxford Journal
 5 days ago

(OXFORD, NC) Oxford is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oxford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZeUbR_0bZVkaos00

The Art of Bonsai Workshop

Oxford, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 MAIN ST, OXFORD, NC 27565

Please join us for Oxford Art Center's very first, Art of Bonsai Workshop, presented by bonsai expert and instructor, Dan Wopperer, MD.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abrQ8_0bZVkaos00

My Little Hero Golf Tournament

Henderson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 6234, 600 Hedrick Dr, Henderson, NC

We are getting very excited about My Little Hero Golftournment,Auction and kids fun💛🎗💛 There will be opening ceremony starting around 12:30 w/ parachuters . Come on and bring your kids...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LHTb7_0bZVkaos00

Paws for Granville

Stem, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:30 PM

Address: 3200 Bliss Trail, Stem, NC 27581

Please join us for our 3rd Annual Paws for Granville, a dinner, silent auction and evening of entertainment.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5pKP_0bZVkaos00

Popcorn Field Plot Tour

Oxford, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 125 Oxford Loop Road, Oxford, NC 27565

The only plot of this kind East of the Mississippi!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X97GQ_0bZVkaos00

August General Meeting - Guests Welcome

Oxford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4185 US-15, Oxford, NC

August General Meeting - Guests Welcome is on Facebook. To connect with August General Meeting - Guests Welcome, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Oxford Journal

Oxford Journal

Oxford, NC
132
Followers
340
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oxford Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, NC
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, NC
Government
City
Henderson, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Art Center#Oxford Art Center#Md#Oxford Loop Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy