Live events on the horizon in Oxford

(OXFORD, NC) Oxford is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oxford:

The Art of Bonsai Workshop Oxford, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 MAIN ST, OXFORD, NC 27565

Please join us for Oxford Art Center's very first, Art of Bonsai Workshop, presented by bonsai expert and instructor, Dan Wopperer, MD.

My Little Hero Golf Tournament Henderson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 6234, 600 Hedrick Dr, Henderson, NC

We are getting very excited about My Little Hero Golftournment,Auction and kids fun💛🎗💛 There will be opening ceremony starting around 12:30 w/ parachuters . Come on and bring your kids...

Paws for Granville Stem, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:30 PM

Address: 3200 Bliss Trail, Stem, NC 27581

Please join us for our 3rd Annual Paws for Granville, a dinner, silent auction and evening of entertainment.

Popcorn Field Plot Tour Oxford, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 125 Oxford Loop Road, Oxford, NC 27565

The only plot of this kind East of the Mississippi!

August General Meeting - Guests Welcome Oxford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4185 US-15, Oxford, NC

August General Meeting - Guests Welcome is on Facebook. To connect with August General Meeting - Guests Welcome, join Facebook today.