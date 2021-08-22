Live events on the horizon in Oxford
(OXFORD, NC) Oxford is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oxford:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 100 MAIN ST, OXFORD, NC 27565
Please join us for Oxford Art Center's very first, Art of Bonsai Workshop, presented by bonsai expert and instructor, Dan Wopperer, MD.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 6234, 600 Hedrick Dr, Henderson, NC
We are getting very excited about My Little Hero Golftournment,Auction and kids fun💛🎗💛 There will be opening ceremony starting around 12:30 w/ parachuters . Come on and bring your kids...
Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:30 PM
Address: 3200 Bliss Trail, Stem, NC 27581
Please join us for our 3rd Annual Paws for Granville, a dinner, silent auction and evening of entertainment.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 125 Oxford Loop Road, Oxford, NC 27565
The only plot of this kind East of the Mississippi!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 4185 US-15, Oxford, NC
August General Meeting - Guests Welcome is on Facebook. To connect with August General Meeting - Guests Welcome, join Facebook today.
