Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keene, NH

Coming soon: Keene events

Posted by 
Keene Times
Keene Times
 5 days ago

(KEENE, NH) Live events are coming to Keene.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Keene:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j74U9_0bZVkZt100

SRI Class: Stages 6 & 7

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 103 Roxbury Street, #suite 103, Keene, NH 03431

Are you READY to take your life to the NEXT LEVEL? Are you hungry for what's next?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193q40_0bZVkZt100

Skill Builder: Mastering Grip and Trigger Control Techniques

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 19 Ferry Brook Road, Keene, NH 03431

Get Trained. Be Prepared. Feel Confident. Win. ™

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4en0R5_0bZVkZt100

Dartmouth Hitchcock's CEN Exam Review Course w/ Solheim Enterprises

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 380 Marlboro Street, Keene, NH 03431

Join Solheim Enterprises for a CEN Exam Review Course on October 12-13 | 16.25 Contact Hours May Be Earned

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njISO_0bZVkZt100

Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII - August Exhibit Entry

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 246 Main Street, Keene, NH 03431

Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII tells the story of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQilM_0bZVkZt100

Beyond Birth - Caring for Baby

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 580 Court St, Keene, NH 03431

Expectant parents will learn the basics of taking care of their new baby.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Keene Times

Keene Times

Keene, NH
74
Followers
435
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keene, NH
Keene, NH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nh 03431 Ghost Army#Nh 03431 Expectant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy