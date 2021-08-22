Coming soon: Keene events
(KEENE, NH) Live events are coming to Keene.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Keene:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 103 Roxbury Street, #suite 103, Keene, NH 03431
Are you READY to take your life to the NEXT LEVEL? Are you hungry for what's next?
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 19 Ferry Brook Road, Keene, NH 03431
Get Trained. Be Prepared. Feel Confident. Win. ™
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 380 Marlboro Street, Keene, NH 03431
Join Solheim Enterprises for a CEN Exam Review Course on October 12-13 | 16.25 Contact Hours May Be Earned
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 246 Main Street, Keene, NH 03431
Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII tells the story of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: 580 Court St, Keene, NH 03431
Expectant parents will learn the basics of taking care of their new baby.
