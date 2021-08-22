Coming soon: Keene events

(KEENE, NH) Live events are coming to Keene.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Keene:

SRI Class: Stages 6 & 7 Keene, NH

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 103 Roxbury Street, #suite 103, Keene, NH 03431

Are you READY to take your life to the NEXT LEVEL? Are you hungry for what's next?

Skill Builder: Mastering Grip and Trigger Control Techniques Keene, NH

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 19 Ferry Brook Road, Keene, NH 03431

Get Trained. Be Prepared. Feel Confident. Win. ™

Dartmouth Hitchcock's CEN Exam Review Course w/ Solheim Enterprises Keene, NH

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 380 Marlboro Street, Keene, NH 03431

Join Solheim Enterprises for a CEN Exam Review Course on October 12-13 | 16.25 Contact Hours May Be Earned

Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII - August Exhibit Entry Keene, NH

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 246 Main Street, Keene, NH 03431

Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII tells the story of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops

Beyond Birth - Caring for Baby Keene, NH

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 580 Court St, Keene, NH 03431

Expectant parents will learn the basics of taking care of their new baby.