Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood, MS

Coming soon: Greenwood events

Posted by 
Greenwood News Beat
Greenwood News Beat
 5 days ago

(GREENWOOD, MS) Greenwood is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenwood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7Nou_0bZVkX7Z00

RICH GENES PRESENTS: Tripstar Performing Live

Greenwood, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 815 Main Street, Greenwood, MS 38930

September 25th RICH GENES Presents: Tripstar Live @ Main Attraction 815 Main St. Greenwood, MS. Hosted By Woa Woa. DJ Black & Wild

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGTTE_0bZVkX7Z00

North Greenwood Baptist Church

Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 615 Grand Blvd, Greenwood, MS

Sunday Worship Service LIVE - Join in NGBC worship service with Dr. Jim Phillips from where ever you are!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVCNA_0bZVkX7Z00

Send the Light Revival Night w/Bishop Raymond Aven

Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 520 US-82, Winona, MS

Join us for a very special revival night with Bishop Raymond Aven. Bishop Aven is the Pastor of New Hope Church of God in Batesville, Mississippi. He also serves as the District Overseer for the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood, MS
217
Followers
377
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenwood News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Batesville, MS
City
Greenwood, MS
Greenwood, MS
Government
City
Winona, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dj#Stand Up Comedy#Dj Black Wild Starts#Ngbc#Ms Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy