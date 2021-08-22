Vernal events calendar

(VERNAL, UT) Live events are lining up on the Vernal calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Vernal:

Yoga Massage Academy Base level 1 Altamont, UT

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 123 wHeN rEaDy, Salt Lake City, UT 84001

Helpful healing touch movement intention conversation in practicing helpfully humility & confidence & care for humans & as practitioners

Flaming Gorge Manila, UT

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Lucerne Valley Recreation Road, Manila, UT 84046

Let's head east! Join us for a weekend of amazing scenery and roads leading to flaming gorge. Saturday is a beach day with boating and sun!

Good Vibes Gathering Vernal, UT

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

List of Shawna Berg and Dana Powell upcoming events. Health-wellness Events by Shawna Berg and Dana Powell. Events - Good Vibes Gathering.

Ashley Valley Farmers Market Vernal, UT

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 134 W Main St, Vernal, UT

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 3 - September 25, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: Downtown Vernal (Next to library) - 225 East Main Street

Kokanee Salmon Viewing Day — Sheep Creek Manila, UT

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Hwy 44, Manila, UT 84046

One of the most scenic kokanee salmon runs in the state takes place at Sheep Creek, and we're inviting you to join us!