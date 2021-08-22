Cancel
Athens, TN

Athens events coming up

 5 days ago

(ATHENS, TN) Live events are coming to Athens.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Athens area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FcHoZ_0bZVkRpD00

MCHS Class of 2011 - 10 Year Reunion!

Athens, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 136 County Road 260, Athens, TN 37303

10 Year Reunion for the McMinn County High School Class of 2011!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10WpbU_0bZVkRpD00

The Cue at Angela's

Athens, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 509 W Madison Ave, Athens, TN

You are invited to hear The Cue as they return to Angela's. Great food, wonderful music, and, as always, no cover charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKbQZ_0bZVkRpD00

David Gerald

Athens, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 106 S Jackson St, Athens, TN

Bring your blanket or chair and settle in for free live music in Historic Downtown Athens. ARTIST DETAILS David Gerald, the son of Rural Mississippi born and raised parents, grew up to the sounds...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUAMK_0bZVkRpD00

Trains, Toys, and Legos

Athens, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1289 Ingleside Ave, Athens, TN

We know that our trains, toys, and legos have been dearly missed so on August 30th at 4pm we will be welcoming families into our community room to play with these items. All the toys will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fb7LM_0bZVkRpD00

Centering Prayer Group — St. Paul's, Athens

Athens, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 123 S Jackson St, Athens, TN

(423) 745-2224 | office@stpaulsathens.org Mail: P. O. Box 326, Athens, TN 37371 Location: 123 South Jackson St., Athens, TN 37303

Athens, TN
