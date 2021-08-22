Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownwood, TX

What’s up Brownwood: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Brownwood Dispatch
Brownwood Dispatch
 5 days ago

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Live events are lining up on the Brownwood calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Brownwood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPZ3M_0bZVkOQG00

AJ Castillo | Club 325 - Brownwood, TX | September 4, 2021

Brownwood, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 717 West Commerce Street, Brownwood, TX 76801

AJ Castillo LIVE at Club 325 in Brownwood, TX on Sept. 4, 2021!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Rt4a_0bZVkOQG00

Practice and Parent Meeting

Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 3266-3298 Milam Dr, Brownwood, TX

This Sunday 8/22 we will have practice and a parent meeting. At least 1 parent must be present. 3:00 - 4:45 will be practice. Parent meeting will take place after practice while the teams play...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPTc7_0bZVkOQG00

Tuesday Cruise at the Sonic

Early, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 974 Early Blvd, Early, TX

Come join us for our weekly Tuesday cruise at the Sonic in Early at 6:30 pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDONG_0bZVkOQG00

Bruner Auto Family presents: Surefire Wrestling "T

Early, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 4875 U.S. 183, Early, TX 76802

PRO WRESTLING LIVE! Come see our debut show, featuring the high flying Estrella Galactica, Phoebe, Brownwood's own Nate Andrews and more

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sglm8_0bZVkOQG00

Brownwood- Windmill

Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 308 Fisk Ave, Brownwood, TX

Come celebrate with us at Painting With Friends in Brownwood, Texas! Be prepared for a fun night with your family and friends as we help you take home a unique work of art perfect for decorating...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Brownwood Dispatch

Brownwood Dispatch

Brownwood, TX
140
Followers
378
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brownwood Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Commerce, TX
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Andrews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Tx Come
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy