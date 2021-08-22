What’s up Brownwood: Local events calendar

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Live events are lining up on the Brownwood calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Brownwood area:

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 717 West Commerce Street, Brownwood, TX 76801

AJ Castillo LIVE at Club 325 in Brownwood, TX on Sept. 4, 2021!

Practice and Parent Meeting Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 3266-3298 Milam Dr, Brownwood, TX

This Sunday 8/22 we will have practice and a parent meeting. At least 1 parent must be present. 3:00 - 4:45 will be practice. Parent meeting will take place after practice while the teams play...

Tuesday Cruise at the Sonic Early, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 974 Early Blvd, Early, TX

Come join us for our weekly Tuesday cruise at the Sonic in Early at 6:30 pm.

Bruner Auto Family presents: Surefire Wrestling "T Early, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 4875 U.S. 183, Early, TX 76802

PRO WRESTLING LIVE! Come see our debut show, featuring the high flying Estrella Galactica, Phoebe, Brownwood's own Nate Andrews and more

Brownwood- Windmill Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 308 Fisk Ave, Brownwood, TX

Come celebrate with us at Painting With Friends in Brownwood, Texas! Be prepared for a fun night with your family and friends as we help you take home a unique work of art perfect for decorating...