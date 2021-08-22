Live events coming up in Gainesville

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Gainesville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gainesville:

American rodeo Mafia presents Cody Hart miniature bull riding clinic Whitesboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Cody Hart free youth bull riding clinic August 18th and 19th. World champion miniature bull riding world finals qualifier and hooey Patriot qualifier Friday August 20th through the 22nd...

Lacey Ingram @Old Timer Entertainment & Music Hall Valley View, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Come out to Old Timer Entertainment & Music Hall & enjoy some great music with Lacey Ingram LIVE! About this Event Come out to Old Timer Entertainment & Music Hall & enjoy some great music with...

Live Music at Deschain Featuring Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch Gainesville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 8363 U.S. 82, Gainesville, TX 76240

VOTED BEST BLUES ACT BY BEST OF DALLAS®, DALLAS OBSERVER 2017

Pam and Dave Karaoke Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 105 W California St, Gainesville, TX

Come sing with us! Pam and Dave are a blast

Weekly Children's Class : Alphabet Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 200 S Weaver St, Gainesville, TX

In-person Children's Classes return! To allow for social distancing, classes will be held on the south Library lawn. Each parent/child group will have a hoola hoop to mark their spot so bring a...