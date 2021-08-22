Cancel
Live events Troy — what’s coming up

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(TROY, AL) Troy has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Troy area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X5H2G_0bZVk4qz00

Asa turns 25!!!

Ozark, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come celebrate my 25th at Benchmark in downtown y’all! With some special guests giving us some great live music!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUKlA_0bZVk4qz00

Servsafe Training/ Coffee

New Brockton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1055 E Mckinnon St, New Brockton, AL

This is a food safety training for food permit holders. ServSafe is a nationally accredited program. Address:Coffee County Extension Office1055 E. McKinnon StreetNew Brockton, AL 36351...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xs254_0bZVk4qz00

Park Memorial's Handprint Pottery Party

Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 750 Elba Hwy, Troy, AL

Park Memorial is having a Handprint party!! We are making wonderful one of a kind memories from your little ones hand and footprints! This event is open to the public! AVAILABLE APPOINTMENT times...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rGKo2_0bZVk4qz00

Labor Day Get Down at Bama Slam Sept 3rd-6th

New Brockton, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 567 County Road 156, New Brockton, AL 36351

Labor Day GET DOWN Weekend at Bama Slam in Ten Buck Two

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BY5I2_0bZVk4qz00

Graveside service

Elba, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4133 AL-125, Elba, AL

Here is Robert McCollough Jr.’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Robert McCollough Jr. of Dothan, Alabama, born in...

Troy, AL
ABOUT

With Troy Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Labor Day#Al This#Servsafe#Handprint
