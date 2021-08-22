Cancel
Marshfield, WI

Marshfield calendar: What's coming up

 5 days ago

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Live events are coming to Marshfield.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marshfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGNzH_0bZVjxq800

Central Wisconsin State Fair 2021

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 513 E 17th St, Marshfield, WI

This state fair, held annually in Marshfield, has been going on for over a century! Events include 4-H and open class exhibits, free grandstand entertainment with gate admission, new midway...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0gGj_0bZVjxq800

Groton State Forest Orienteering Challenge - August

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

It does not have to be rugged. It does not have to be an endurance event. But, it can be both. The challenge is an activity of cross-country navigation involving both route planning and navigation...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dKck_0bZVjxq800

Main Street Conservatory of Dance at the CWSF

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 513 E 17th St, Marshfield, WI

Date: Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 Time: 5:00 - 6:00 PM Location: Central Wisconsin State Fair - Family Entertainment Tent "M.S.C.D. provides dance opportunities to students of every level, from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xM20_0bZVjxq800

Watercolor Painting For Beginners to Advanced

Marshfield, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 208 South Chestnut Avenue, Marshfield, WI 54449

Learn the fundamentals of watercolor. Tuesdays September 14th - October 19th 6:00 - 8:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAjWl_0bZVjxq800

Making Music Together Winter 2022 Session

Marshfield, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jan 01, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Address: 208 South Chestnut Avenue, Marshfield, WI 54449

The seven-week session of fun music classes are on Monday or Thursday mornings for children ages 6-months through four years old.

Marshfield, WI
