Philadelphia, PA

Haitians in Philadelphia are organizing earthquake recovery efforts

By Brooks Holton
phillyvoice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosephys Dafils is more than 1,400 miles from Haiti, wondering when his home country will catch a break. One week after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit the south of Haiti, the nation's Civil Protection Agency on Sunday reported more than 2,200 casualties and 344 people missing, according to the Associated Press. More than 12,200 people were injured, and nearly 53,000 homes were destroyed by the quake.

