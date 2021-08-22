Sonora events coming up

(SONORA, CA) Sonora is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sonora area:

Excursion Train Jamestown, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 10501 Reservoir Rd, Jamestown, CA

Celebrating 50 years of excursion trains, Railtown 1897 SHP and the California State Railroad Museum Foundation are pleased to welcome guests aboard the historic Sierra Railway. Ride behind a...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Sonora, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Sonora, CA 95370

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Sunday Morning Bible Study: Revelation Revealed Sonora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join us each Sunday morning before service for an in depth study of the last book of the Bible, "The Revelation of Jesus Christ". The emphasis on the study will be on Jesus Christ; "seeing" where...

Culte Dominical - Equipe des serviteurs Columbia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 19 Avenue de l'Eguillette, 95310 Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône

BILLETERIE DES OUVRIERS AUX CULTES DOMINICAUX - EGLISE PAROLE DU SALUT

Yoga & Mindfulness Sonora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 13947 Mono Way ste c, Sonora, CA

Practicing mindful awareness when focusing on the experience of movement and breath will help you improve concentration and mental clarity. Further, mindfulness can enhance emotional flexibility...