Sonora, CA

Sonora events coming up

Posted by 
Sonora Journal
Sonora Journal
 5 days ago

(SONORA, CA) Sonora is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sonora area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vEFlX_0bZVjfCI00

Excursion Train

Jamestown, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 10501 Reservoir Rd, Jamestown, CA

Celebrating 50 years of excursion trains, Railtown 1897 SHP and the California State Railroad Museum Foundation are pleased to welcome guests aboard the historic Sierra Railway. Ride behind a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2eXS_0bZVjfCI00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Sonora, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Sonora, CA 95370

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdcC9_0bZVjfCI00

Sunday Morning Bible Study: Revelation Revealed

Sonora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join us each Sunday morning before service for an in depth study of the last book of the Bible, "The Revelation of Jesus Christ". The emphasis on the study will be on Jesus Christ; "seeing" where...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264lJy_0bZVjfCI00

Culte Dominical - Equipe des serviteurs

Columbia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 19 Avenue de l'Eguillette, 95310 Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône

BILLETERIE DES OUVRIERS AUX CULTES DOMINICAUX - EGLISE PAROLE DU SALUT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGMym_0bZVjfCI00

Yoga & Mindfulness

Sonora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 13947 Mono Way ste c, Sonora, CA

Practicing mindful awareness when focusing on the experience of movement and breath will help you improve concentration and mental clarity. Further, mindfulness can enhance emotional flexibility...

Sonora Journal

Sonora Journal

Sonora, CA
ABOUT

With Sonora Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

