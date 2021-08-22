Abingdon calendar: Coming events

(ABINGDON, VA) Abingdon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Abingdon:

Thursday Singer-Songwriter Series Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 149 Deadmore St SE, Abingdon, VA

Join us every Thursday in August for extremely talented singer songwriters. August 5: Kasey Williams August 12: Logan Fritz August 19: Beth Snapp August 26: Sam West

Abingdon Farmers Market Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Remsburg Dr, Abingdon, VA

Come see why we have been voted Best Farmers Market in SW. Virginia by the readers of Virginia Living Magazine. We are a producer only market were our vendors Make It, Grow It or Raise It.

Chakra Meditation & Discussion Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

When our Chakra system is not in balance we can feel out of flow, tired emotionally or physically, triggered more easily, ill, unfocused or productive. Taking the time to balance our Chakras with...

Wolf Hills Brewing Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Come out and enjoy an evening of live music with Lily Comer!! You may also like the following events from Wolf Hills Brewing

Miss Babs Hand-Dyed Yarns Trunk Show Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 213 Pecan St SE, Abingdon, VA

The best show all year, August 13-29! Open regular store hours for in person shopping. Booking solo appointments for Tuesdays and Wednesdays (must call the shop during regular hours to schedule...