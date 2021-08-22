Live events Talladega — what’s coming up

(TALLADEGA, AL) Live events are lining up on the Talladega calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Talladega area:

2021 Back To Schooling Show Pell City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5555 Wolf Creek Rd, Pell City, AL

2021 Back To Schooling Show at FullCircle Horse Park, 5555 Wolf Creek Road, Pell City, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 am to 04:00 pm

28th Pastor's Appreciation Talladega, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Join Us as we celebrate Pastor Timothy & First Lady Sharon Caldwell's 28th year at Belview. Come and worship with us as we celebrate our pastor and receive a word from Pastor Donald Little of...

School Supply Backpack Campaign Talladega, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 East St S, Talladega, AL

The United Way of North Talladega County,2MEE and our 24 partnering agencies is seeking donations to supply 1,000 students with a backpack filled with school supplies. Our goal is $15,000.00...

RIBBON CUTTING & GRAND OPENING: WinSouth Credit Union Pell City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

You're Invited! Join us to welcome the Newest Credit Union to Pell City: WinSouth Credit Union! August 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. 2950 Cogswell Ave. Pell City Open to everyone!

2021 AIR Conference Talladega, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1314 Shocco Springs Rd, Talladega, AL

This annual conference is organized by the Office of Peer Programs and with the assistance of Wings Across Alabama. The conference is coordinated by peers and features speakers and workshops on...